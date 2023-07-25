Amid the gloom about rising inflation and high interest rates, cash-strapped consumers have embraced the the escapism of the Barbenheimer phenomenon with gusto.
Card and merchant transaction data gathered by ANZ shows spending at cinemas soared more than 75 per cent between Thursday and Saturday as film-goers flocked to screenings of Barbie and Oppenheimer.
But despite the cinema splurge, overall consumer spending has fallen sharply this month as households tighten their budgets under pressure from high rents, mortgage repayments and surging living costs.
ANZ economist Madeline Dunk said spending measured by the bank dropped by an annualised 10.3 per cent in the first 22 days of the month and "has now dipped below both 2020 and 2022 levels".
"The spending slowdown suggests monetary policy is getting real traction," Ms Dunk said, noting that the value of consumption had fallen despite high inflation and strong population growth.
The insight into recent spending habits came as the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that headline inflation grew 0.8 per cent in the June quarter to reach 6 per cent, slightly below market expectations.
But the trimmed measure, which excludes more volatile items and is tracked closely by the central bank, increased by 0.9 per cent in the quarter, which was enough to hold the annual rate at 5.9 per cent.
The most significant drivers of inflation in the three months to June were rents (up 2.5 per cent), international travel costs (up 6.2 per cent), some financial services and house prices, while the cost of food also increased an average 1.6 per cent.
But households benefited from cheaper prices for communication services and equipment, lower education expenses and a substantial 7.2 per cent fall in the cost of domestic travel, including airfares.
The inflation update follows a small improvement in prospects for the global economy.
READ MORE:
The International Monetary Fund expects world output to grow by 3 per cent this year and in 2024, which is modest improvement from forecasts issued three months ago.
While concerted action by central banks to fight inflation by raising interest rates is weighing heavily on growth, the resolution of the US debt ceiling standoff and the success of action to contain the fallout from bank failures in the US and Switzerland had reduced the risks to the global economy.
Despite the improvement, the IMF warned that the "balance of risks to global growth remains tilted to the downside".
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.