Sisu (MA15+, 91 minutes): During the last days of World War II, solitary prospector Aatami (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they messed with the wrong man. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word "sisu", this ex-commando embodies what the word means: a white-knuckled form of courage and determination in the face of overwhelming odds. He's a one-man death squad who will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back - even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path. This is probably not for the squeamish.