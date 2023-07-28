Alcaras (M, 120 minutes): In her second film, Spanish director Carla Simon (Summer 93) looks at a family of peach farmers, the Solés, who have occupied their land for generations on the basis of an informal agreement with the Pinyol family. But when one of the younger Pinyols makes moves to evict the family just as picking season begins, the impoverished Solés are faced with an uncertain future and attempt to comfort each other as they react in different ways to the impending change.
Sisu (MA15+, 91 minutes): During the last days of World War II, solitary prospector Aatami (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they messed with the wrong man. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word "sisu", this ex-commando embodies what the word means: a white-knuckled form of courage and determination in the face of overwhelming odds. He's a one-man death squad who will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back - even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path. This is probably not for the squeamish.
Talk To Me (MA15, 95 minutes): In this Australian horror movie, directed by brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. Apparently they haven't seen many horror movies on the folly of messing with supernatural forces, and they become hooked on this new thrill. What could possibly go wrong? Mia (Sophie Wilde) volunteers for an unruly séance and unwittingly ignoring the rules, opens the door to disturbing supernatural visions that leave her unable to know who to trust - the dead or the living.
Barbie (PG, 114 minutes, three stars): Despite some heavy-handedness, this comedy from director and co-writer Greta Gerwig is a fun ride with dedicated and hilarious performances by leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. - Jessica Layt
Oppenheimer (MA15+, 180 minutes, five stars): Christopher Nolan's star-studded biopic of the man behind the atomic bomb is unmissable cinema - it's carefully considered and masterfully constructed. - Cris Kennedy
Sugar and Stars (M, 110 minutes, subtitled, three stars): This predictable French film about a chef who overcame great odds has a charismatic central performance from Riadh Belaiche. - Jane Freebury
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
