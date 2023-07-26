The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

APS Commission rejects CPSU claims on disability, gender affirmation leave in pay and conditions bargaining

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated July 26 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly. Picture by Gary Ramage
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly. Picture by Gary Ramage

The Community and Public Service Union says it is "surprised and deeply disappointed" after the Public Service Commission rejected its claims for disability leave and gender affirmation leave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.