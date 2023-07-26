The Community and Public Service Union says it is "surprised and deeply disappointed" after the Public Service Commission rejected its claims for disability leave and gender affirmation leave.
The union called for 10 pays of disability leave across the federal public service, as well as 30 days paid leave for essential and necessary gender affirmation procedures.
But the Public Service Commission rejected the claims in the process of APS-wide bargaining to determine common pay and conditions.
The talks began in March and will likely run into August, before a round of agency-level bargaining begins.
The government's chief negotiator, Peter Riordan, cited "operational impacts to agencies" and "financial implications of creating new leave entitlements" for the government's decision not to support the claims in this round of pay bargaining, a weekly email update from the APS Commission, sent on Monday, read.
READ MORE:
The union's national secretary Melissa Donnelly said members were "understandably surprised and deeply disappointed by their employer's unwillingness to work with the union foster a more inclusive and diverse APS".
"The Albanese Labor government has consistently touted its commitment to becoming a model employer, but the rejection of proposals that are directly linked to diversity undermine that," she said in a statement.
"The APS could be an employer of choice for people with a disability. But failure to provide disability leave, which is available in other state public sector workplaces, sidelines that and the opportunities that come with it.
"Gender Affirmation leave is another emerging entitlement in enterprise agreements, already available across many state and territory public sectors and more widely in the private sector.
"The APSC's unwillingness to come to the table on Gender Affirmation will leave them behind many other employers who have already made significant progress in this area."
A spokesperson for the Australian Public Service Commission said though the claims had been considered in detail, "unfortunately the Commonwealth is not able to agree to all claims for new leave entitlements in this round of bargaining".
"Mr Riordan also noted existing leave entitlements, including current personal carers leave and other leave arrangements may already be used for these purposes.
"Mr Riordan acknowledges this decision has been disappointing to some APS employees, and referenced some agencies are doing great work through policy in this space and has encouraged all agencies to consider how to best support these employees through policy."
The spokesperson also pointed to "significant progress on many common conditions", outlining that the proposed common personal carer's leave entitlement of 18 days "significantly exceeds what is available under the National Employment Standards".
"We believe this work and other similar outcomes expected through the bargaining process, demonstrates the Commonwealth's commitment to remaining a model employer."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.