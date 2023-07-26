The Canberra Times
Olympic gold medallist Anna Meares inspires Canberra Raiders' NRL finals bid

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
Updated July 26 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Olympic gold medallist Anna Meares had lunch with the Raiders to share her story. Pictures Getty Images (main)/Gary Ramage (inset)
Tom Starling admits he had no idea about Anna Meares' story, or the crash that left her with a broken neck and so nearly could have claimed her life.

