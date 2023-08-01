The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Recipes from Nick DiGiovanni's debut cookbook Knife Drop

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blueberry brie grilled cheese. Picture by Max Milla
Blueberry brie grilled cheese. Picture by Max Milla

After becoming the youngest-ever finalist on the United States' version of MasterChef, Nick DiGiovanni rapidly garnered a loyal, eager-to-learn audience for his award-winning video content. He cooks almost daily, drawing inspiration from the many chefs he's worked with as well as his diverse extended family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.