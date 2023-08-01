After becoming the youngest-ever finalist on the United States' version of MasterChef, Nick DiGiovanni rapidly garnered a loyal, eager-to-learn audience for his award-winning video content. He cooks almost daily, drawing inspiration from the many chefs he's worked with as well as his diverse extended family.
In his debut cookbook, he shows that home-cooked food doesn't have to be over-the-top, fussy, or time-intensive to be absolutely amazing, giving you the tools to become fearless in the kitchen and to create delicious meals.
Regular grilled cheese is delicious, but if you're craving something with a better balance of sweet and savoury, try this.
Ingredients
8 thick slices of sourdough bread
4 tbsp mayonnaise
4 tbsp blueberry jam or preserves
170g sliced brie
140g fresh blueberries
226g grated sharp white cheddar
4 tbsp unsalted butter, divided
Method
1. Using a pastry brush, lightly coat one side of each slice of bread with mayonnaise, about half tablespoon per slice.
2. Place four slices of bread on a work surface, mayonnaise side down. On each of the four slices, spread a thin layer of blueberry jam, about one tablespoon per slice. Evenly distribute the brie, blueberries, and cheddar over the jam. Close each sandwich with a slice of bread, mayonnaise side up.
3. In a large nonstick pan, melt two tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add two sandwiches and cook on one side for about five minutes. Use a weight, such as a small pan lid, to press down the sandwiches. Flip and cook for five minutes on the other side, until the exteriors of the sandwiches are browned and crisp and the cheese has melted.
4. Transfer the sandwiches to a serving platter. Repeat the cooking process for the remaining sandwiches. Serve immediately.
Tip: It is important to go low and slow, not rushing with high heat, to prevent the bread browning faster than the cheese is able to melt.
Makes 4 sandwiches.
If you like pasta, you'll love these. It's such an easy snack to prepare, and you can pair it with your favourite sauce for dipping! Try marinara, alfredo, pesto, or vodka sauce.
Ingredients
150g dry farfalle pasta
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
67g freshly grated parmesan cheese
kosher salt and freshly ground
black pepper, to taste
dipping sauce of choice
(optional), to serve
Method
1. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the farfalle and cook for eight to 12 minutes or until al dente. While the pasta cooks, preheat the air fryer to 200C.
2. Drain the water and transfer the pasta to a medium bowl. Add the olive oil, parmesan, salt, and a few generous grinds of pepper. Stir to combine.
3. Add the mixture to the air fryer basket and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, occasionally shaking the basket to ensure the pieces of pasta don't stick to one another, and that they achieve an even browning.
4. Remove the pasta chips from the basket and allow to cool slightly. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce, if desired.
Tip: If you don't use farfalle, choose another pasta shape that will hold a dipping sauce well. Rigatoni is a fun pick.
Makes 3 cups.
As a proud Persian, I'm happy to say that the origin of the modern cookie can be traced back to seventh-century Persia. More than 1000 years later, I've created this recipe that yields large, tall cookies with a crunchy exterior and a gooey interior.
Ingredients
170g cold Browned Butter (see below), cut into cubes
213g Brown Sugar (see below)
100g granulated sugar
1 tsp Aged Vanilla Extract (see below)
2 large eggs
1 egg yolk
180g cake flour
180g plain flour
1 tsp cornstarch
3/4 tsp baking soda
3/4 tsp kosher salt
227g solid milk chocolate, broken into chunks
85g semisweet chocolate chips
226g chopped walnuts
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 210C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the browned butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract until well combined, about four minutes.
3. Add the eggs and egg yolk one at a time, beating after each addition until fully incorporated.
4. Add the cake flour, all-purpose flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Mix until just combined.
5. Stir in the chocolate chunks, chocolate chips, and walnuts by hand. The dough will be a bit more crumbly than a typical cookie dough, but if you feel it won't hold together, add one to two tablespoons of water.
6. Divide the mixture into 8 large mounds and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Make the mounds tall and large, just how you want them to look when they finish. (They don't spread much while baking.)
7. Bake for eight to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the sheet from the oven and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for at least 10 minutes. Enjoy the cookies while still warm and gooey.
Tip: Especially when it comes to cookies, trust your instincts over your timer. We all have our own preferences when it comes to crispiness, gooeyness, and more. This is mine, but I suggest you test to find yours - just don't open the oven too many times in doing so!
Makes 8 cookies.
Slightly sweet and nutty with a complex flavor, browned butter is made by toasting the existing milk solids in regular butter. I've added a bit of extra milk powder to further amplify the flavor. Use browned butter in baked goods or drizzle it over fried eggs, vegetables, meat, or seafood.
Ingredients
339g unsalted butter, cubed
48g dry milk powder (optional)
Method
1. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium-low heat.
2. Whisk in the milk powder (if using) and cook for three minutes or until the milk solids become a golden brown color, stirring constantly.
3. Remove the saucepan from the heat - the mixture will continue toasting once off the heat - and, about 30 seconds before you feel it's perfectly golden brown, pour the mixture into a heatproof bowl, scraping any extra bits of milk solids from the pan. Browned butter can be used immediately or refrigerated until ready to use.
Tip: Added milk powder is not necessary to achieve browned butter, but it does result in more browned milk solids, and therefore, increased flavour.
Makes 1 1/2 cups.
We've all run out of brown sugar at some point. The next time it happens to you, check your pantry. You probably have everything you need to make brown sugar at home.
Ingredients
198g sugar
1-2 tsp molasses
Method
1. In a medium bowl, combine the sugar and molasses. Use one teaspoon of molasses for light brown sugar and two for dark brown sugar.
2. Using a fork or your fingers, mix until the molasses has been fully incorporated. (You can also use a stand mixer with a paddle attachment.)
3. Transfer the brown sugar to an airtight container for storage. Add a slice of white bread to the container to help keep the sugar soft.
Makes 1 cup.
Ingredients
6 vanilla beans
1 cup vodka or bourbon
Method
1. Using a paring knife, slit the vanilla beans lengthwise and peel them open, exposing the small black seeds inside.
2. Place the vanilla beans upright in a tight-sealing 240ml bottle. Make sure they can fit vertically without bending when closing the lid. Add enough vodka or bourbon to cover the vanilla beans.
3. Tightly close the lid and set aside a minimum of three months - but for the best flavour six to 12 months - out of direct sunlight. Shake every few weeks to create optimal extract.
4. As you use your vanilla extract, you can top it off with more vodka or bourbon.
Makes 1 cup.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
