Organisations unite to deliver special moments of connection

Along with its meal delivery service, Meals on Wheels reduces the risk of social isolation of older Australians that live alone.

How often do we really think about what our life will be like when we are in our senior years? For most of us the answer might be, 'Not much'.

Going about our busy lives, we just assume we'll be fine to look after ourselves, and have plenty of friends and our families around for support if we need it. The reality, however, can be very different.

Children and grandchildren get on with their lives - working, studying or travelling. As we age, our friends may sadly pass away and our circle becomes smaller and smaller. And we might not be as mobile and able to get out to socialise as much as we used to. For many people the world becomes smaller and lonelier.

It is in these situations that much-loved and long-time community organisation Meals on Wheels has become an invaluable lifeline, a source of reliable care and human connection for some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

More than just delivering nutritious meals, the 70-year-old service comes with a side portion of conversation and friendships that develop between the clients and volunteers.

Meals on Wheels Australia chair, Paul Sadler, said vulnerable and older people can go days, weeks and even months without talking to friends and family members so visits from the organisation's volunteers have become a critical source of contact and wellbeing checks for those living alone.

"Our clients thrive on the social interaction and connection they get each week from our volunteers and other clients, and it's such a significant and enriching experience for everyone," said Mr Sadler.

"Taking the time to sit and listen, it's a special thing. From hearing about love at first sight, to hobbies like beekeeping and the resilience of those who have experienced significant loss, these moments sure are worth protecting."

This year, Meals on Wheels and its important role in the community is again being supported by partner Glen 20 in its mission to ensure this regular connection for those who need it continues.

Having already lent its support to Meals on Wheels during the COVID-19 pandemic with supplies of its disinfectant products to help safeguard people from the spread of germs, Glen 20 is now contributing funding that will support the delivery of 20,000 wellbeing checks.

It's also continuing to play a role in helping to protect Meals on Wheels clients with the donation of $322,500 worth of Glen 20 and Pine O Cleen products to the Meals on Wheels network providing peace of mind for vulnerable people to enjoy a visit and good conversation by working to prevent the spread of germs.

To help fund the donation, Glen 20 is joining forces with Woolworths in a promotion that will donate 50 cents from every purchase of Glen 20 and Pine O Cleen products at Woolworths in August to help support the important work.*

Danielle Byrne, head of Sustainability and Purpose at Reckitt Hygiene ANZ, the maker of Glen 20, said the company was proud to partner with Meals on Wheels for the fourth consecutive year.

"The partnership began during the height of COVID when social isolation was affecting all Australians and particularly our vulnerable communities," Ms Byrne said.



"Now, we're focusing on supporting Meals on Wheels so they can conduct more wellbeing checks and ensure that with each interaction vulnerable community members are protected from the spread of germs on surfaces, to help safeguard not just their physical health but also their social and mental wellbeing."

Richard Jones, Woolworths Merchandise Manager: Personal Care and Household Care, said the organisation was pleased to be supporting Meals on Wheels this winter.



"It's fantastic to be partnering with Glen 20 and Meals on Wheels again this year and to offer our customers Glen 20 cans and Pine O Cleen wipes during the month of August," he said. "Every purchase is going towards a great cause, supporting our vulnerable and elderly community members through the work of Meals on Wheels and offering families extra protection this winter."



For Frank, one of the clients of Meals on Wheels in Sydney, the social interaction the organisation provides has become a joyous part of his life.

The 94-year-old former bricklayer, who arrived in Australia from Croatia in 1969, never misses his weekly outing for a few games of bingo and lunch held at his local Meals on Wheels centre in Blacktown.

Meals on Wheels client Frank has developed strong bonds with volunteers as well as other clients that he meets up with weekly. Picture supplied

"Every Monday I come," said the keen backyard beekeeper and gardener. "I join with people, nice talking. Good life."

Frank has an especially close bond with one of the volunteers, Amber, who he trades some of his homegrown lemons with in exchange for some photocopying.

"He's a lovely guy," said Amber. "He has lots of good stories."

"[Meals on Wheels] is so much more than just a meal - it's so beneficial because a lot of our people are elderly and sometimes socially isolated so we encourage them to come here."

To find out more visit mealsonwheels.org.au.