Dementia is a lonely disease.
The degenerative condition causes a loss of cognitive functioning, making it harder to think, remember, connect and talk.
As Albert Green put it, "I was going backwards rather than forwards".
That was until he participated in a 12-week program at the University of Canberra Hospital, called SPICE.
"Now [I'm] racing ahead," he said.
"I was going nowhere and doing nothing, and now I've got more interests and [more friends], and it's all because of the course.
"I'm actually remembering a bit more than I was before."
SPICE combines different activities proven to help dementia patients in the same program, Canberra Health Services' occupational therapist Michelle Bennett said.
It includes programs that improve memory and language, physical activity and diet advice, help for carers and home-based occupational therapy.
So far, the program has seen improvements in patients' quality of life, cognitive and physical function, and a reduction in neuropsychiatric symptoms of dementia.
"It is a 12-week program. We were wondering whether or not people with dementia and their carers would think that was too much [but] we have a really high attendance rate," Ms Bennett said.
Two in three dementia patients in Canberra still live at home, often with a family member who acts as their carer.
One of the surprising benefits of the program has been the peer support between attendees, dementia researcher and University of Canberra Assistant Professor Nathan D'Cunha said.
"They're all staying together, talking to each other on WhatsApp, going to clubs, going to each other's houses, and really forming this peer support network around each other," he said.
The support is also vital for the carers: when one carer got sick, the group rallied around, Dr D'Cunha said.
"I was blown away by [that]," he said.
Carers reported psychological benefits, improvements in their ability to manage caregiving challenges, and are better able to participate in meaningful activities with the dementia patient.
Participants from Mr Green's group still meet up monthly. They have even planned a train trip.
"At my age making new friends is difficult," he said.
"It's really improved my life anyway, and I'm not so lonely as I was."
The program is in high demand, and researchers hope to open up a southside option soon, Ms Bennett said.
They have also received interest from around Australia, but still needs to be replicated to establish its effectiveness in different areas.
"If we find that this program is as effective as we hope it will be, we will certainly publish data and publish programs and will be very willing to share that with the dementia community nationally and internationally," Ms Bennett said.
