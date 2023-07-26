Maybe it was a dodgy baguette. Or maybe three weeks in France has me looking through maillot-jaune-coloured-England-hating glasses.
But I just can't see it. I can't see how the England men's cricket team is the greatest sporting team of all time, who will be remembered forever. No matter how much they claim they are.
All I see is a pack of whingeing Poms who'd rather look good than win.
According to England captain Ben Stokes they're going to be remembered forever because of their care-free attitude and the way they played the game. Bazball - cricket's saviour.
Unfortunately though, they'll also be remembered for failing to win the Ashes. And the whole point of professional sport is winning.
Sure they have a chance to level the series when the fifth-and-final Test hits off at The Oval on Thursday, but they could also end up losing it 3-1.
When you're the self-proclaimed greatest thing to happen to cricket since Bradman you need to be doing a lot better than that.
Yes they've played some good cricket and produced some good results since Bazball was supposedly born last English summer.
But when they came up against the actual best Test team in cricket, they've been found wanting.
While the Poms might be bleating about how the Manchester rain cost them the fourth Test and a chance of reclaiming the Ashes, they only have themselves to blame.
A foolish - or arrogant - declaration on the very first day of the series cost them the first Test.
Not to mention Joe Root throwing his wicket away in the second innings after he became ramp happy.
While a delusional England will also claim Australia "cheated" them out of the second Test, it was actually Jonny Bairstow's laziness that led to his stumping. A stumping that played a crucial role in Australia's 43-run win.
Even England's claims they've totally revolutionised the game aren't true.
I remember sitting in the Putney Cricket Club sheds in south-west London watching the opening Test of the 2001 Ashes after we'd been washed out.
Half the Putney team were Aussies, while the other half soon became shell-shocked Poms as Adam Gilchrist destroyed the English attack.
They'd never seen anything like the flurry of sixes and fours he produced that day.
His 152 runs from 143 deliveries - going from 100 to 150 in just 25 balls - was part of a career that actually changed the way Test cricket was played.
Gilchrist's a player who will be remembered forever. But it wasn't just because of his aggressive approach - it was because he was a winner as well.
Twice Australian teams have won 16 consecutive Tests - the record in the five-day format of the game.
Gilchrist was part of them both. Something Stokes would be well-served remembering.
THE ASHES FIFTH TEST
Thursday: Australia v England at The Oval, 8pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
