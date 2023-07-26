Despite no games coming to the nation's capital during the FIFA Women's World Cup, there are plenty of locations around Canberra that will be hosting watch parties.
The Aussies are taking on Nigeria in their second game of the group stages, having beaten Ireland 1-0 in their first and only match so far.
The manager of The Dock in Kingston, Jackson Leckie, said they are expecting a good turn out on Thursday, following the success of their first screening.
"We had a full house last Thursday, with over 180 people here watching the game," he said.
"People that came in definitely stayed in because it was such a good atmosphere and they wanted to be around with everyone cheering, and those extra walk ins we got ended up joining in on the party.
"We'll be doing the same thing this Thursday, we're going to show the game live from start to finish on all the TVs and projectors, and if the Matildas do win, we'll shout the pub."
The University of Canberra (UC) will also be holding a watch party in the UC Refectory following the "great success" of the showing of the first game, associate director of student experience at the University of Canberra Andrew Giumelli said.
"Approximately 130 people were at our last watch party, which was a great turnout, and we expect that number to grow for this week's game against Nigeria, and then the game on Monday, July 31, against Canada which we have decided to host as well," he said.
"The atmosphere in the UC Refectory was great. We turned it into a mini arena which some of our portable grandstands, and the crowd really for into the match with some amazing energy with Steph Catley scored that match winning penalty.
"We will have a very similar set up as the first match creating a mini-arena in the UC Refectory to build the atmosphere and a great viewing experience.
"A variety of activities will be on offer again to cater for all ages, sporting match food is available for purchase including pizza, chips and nachos, and the bar will be open to quench any thirst."
But The Dock and UC Refectory aren't the only locations showing the game. Here are other places you can try on Thursday night:
