The collapse of Pialligo Estate with debts of more than $7 million, ("Pialligo Estate suppliers speak out", July 23) is a timely reminder to creditors, especially the Australian Taxation Office, to act promptly when accumulated debts remain outstanding.
Financial failures such as this rarely happen overnight. The ultimate collapse, as indicated in The Canberra Times's excellent report, seriously damage or ruin many other businesses.
A creditor's report from liquidators RSM Australia says there were indications the business was insolvent from as early as 2018. Yet, if a creditors' statutory demand lodged with a court does not recover debts after 21 days, the creditor can seek a wind up notice leading to an enforced liquidation.
This can be costly, hence many relatively small creditors are unwilling to take this action. But the Australian Taxation Office, in this case owed more than $4 million, is not a small creditor. The money owed to it is owed to us.
It can be reasonably surmised this debt has been owed for months, if not years.
Action by the ATO, or indeed other creditors with substantial claims, would, in all likelihood, have limited the ultimate damage.
I agree with Janine Haskins' (Letters, July 24). The sentence of the driver who killed Claire Sankey and Susi Kopysiewicz was far too lenient.
As the father of a son killed in not dissimilar circumstances I share Ms Haskins condolences to the girls' families and my heart goes out to them.
My son Joe's killer was sentenced to five years with three years non parole. She also fled the scene. The sentence was low ballpark when one compared it with interstate sentences for similar situations.
To only serve two years for killing two people whilst being on bail at the time and having a significant record for one so young should have led to a much higher sentence.
The DPP in my view must appeal this sentence as being too lenient.
I bring to your attention the latest advertising campaign rolled out by the ACT government. I'm sure you've seen it? It's all about the public and how the public shouldn't be "aggressive and rude". It has been played on YouTube as paid advertising.
I'm not disputing the need for the public to be kind and polite to front line workers. However I needed to point out the gross waste of money and insulting message behind this advertising campaign.
The reason why people may be reacting rudely is that they are desperate to protect and provide for their families.
Some "rude" members of the public are normal citizens reacting to legitimate life threatening issues which this government have enabled.
Here are some real life examples:
A wife trying to locate a cardiac surgeon for an urgent triple bypass for her husband. Canberra Hospital only has one surgeon for the whole region. They are still waiting. The government have not responded.
Mums and dads trying to get help for their dying anorexic teen. Canberra Hospital doesn't have any services. They had to go to Melbourne.
Doctors at Canberra hospital forced to rush their cases and told not to argue. Some have to quit due to mental strain.
Our health system is crashing with highest wait times and highest staph infections, no doctors and just a shrug of shoulders and a smug expression from the ACT Health Minister.
The public are getting more and more desperate for action and answers and changes. Rather than listen to the upset public and try to improve things Barr uses public money for a campaign to blame the public.
The implicit message is: "We will deliver poor government services, poor policies and inadequate resources. If you dare to express frustration or distress you are selfish and rude. It's all your fault".
That's gaslighting en masse.
A recent letter asked about the accountability of this government for significant wasted expenditure.
Christmas came early for Mr Barr. The ACT Labor Conference provided a superb opportunity for the opening salvos in the ACT election cycle.
Unfortunately, PM Albanese lent his gravitas to a purely political gathering by announcing the new model of federal funding for major ACT projects. This was a serious misstep by the generally astute PM.
Such announcement should have been made on a "neutral", or balanced occasion. At a gathering of ACT federal and ACT Assembly members?
Boosts such as this will only embolden the Barr government to continue as before, confident of assured (federally supported) re-election in October 2024.
Richard Johnson's (Letters, July 26) warning about indiscriminate infilling of suburban backyards has come too late. It's already happening.
Modest sized ex-govies and elegant mid-century homes are being willy-nilly knocked over and replaced with overbearing McMansions - all in accordance with inappropriate zoning and planning controls.
The proposed outcomes-based planning system, with mandates for mature tree canopy and reduced site coverage, could alleviate this trend and simultaneously allow greater housing choice in established suburbs.
The choice should not be greenfield versus infill but well-controlled development, including medium density townhouses and apartments on some underutilised and poorly maintained open spaces near shops and along public transport corridors.
There should also be plans to redevelop our ageing local shopping centres with three to five stories of affordable apartments above.
Surely nimbyism has had its day and we can work together to achieve a more socially and environmentally sustainable city.
PM Albanese has said the government will have the power to decide what it accepts or rejects from the Voice.
If one can believe the government (and that is a big ask) why waste an estimated $82 million of taxpayers money to hold a referendum with little chance to no chance of it succeeding.
And even if it did, current and future governments will be able to ignore advice at will to suit their own agendas.
Those praising the Andrews government's abandonment of the Commonwealth Games make a valid point in relation to the claimed cost and greater priorities for health, housing and education.
There are, however, several salient points about the decision which reflect very poorly on Mr Andrews and his government.
The games were a commitment into which the Andrews government freely entered. They did so on the basis of some sort of cost estimate roughly commensurate with what the Games have cost other hosting entities.
Now Andrews claims an exponential cost escalation.
What was the basis of the cost estimate on which the Andrews government made its decision to commit? Did they get the costs off the back of a cigarette pack? As for this latest stab in the dark: where did they get that - off a bigger cigarette pack?
Why, given the Andrews government's track record, should this latest wild guess be believed?
If this were a defence or an infrastructure project the calls for the responsible minister's head would be deafening.
The Andrews government is not famous for well informed, economically robust decision making or for project execution. That they've lowered the bar far enough to get away with this bungle is heartstoppingly disappointing.
Heatwaves have intensified in eastern and southern Europe, southern Asia, and large areas in the US. Numerous cities and towns in California have experienced record-high temperatures.
There have also been extreme temperatures and uncontrollable wildfires in both eastern and western Canada. A city in north-western China has suffered a national record high of 52.2 degrees.
Most of Australia has been enjoying relatively mild average winter temperatures, but we must resist complacency. With the likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern estimated at 70 per cent, after three years of a wet and mild La Nina pattern, a hot, dry summer with a greater possibility of raging, out-of-control bushfires is becoming increasingly likely.
As we have been warned by international organisations such as the UN and the World Meteorological Organisation, extreme high temperatures could well become the "new normal". We must be prepared.
Murray Upton argues the crisis in the APS started in 1984 when ministers were allowed to appoint consultants (Letters, July 22). Even more important was when John Howard sacked six departmental secretaries in 1996 - the "night of the long knives". From then on providing frank and fearless advice became a risky business.
The verges of Higgins and Civic along William Hovell Drive and Parkes Way look like the access road to a rubbish dump. It occasionally gets attention but not nearly enough. I have never seen this much roadside litter in any other town or city.
ACT Labor has apparently shamelessly positioned itself as a fully-fledged subsidiary of the property development sector.
"Halt who comes here", the challenge delivered by the local constabulary before entry to the city is granted, is a time honoured tradition creating a spectacle steeped in military precision ("March through capital to welcome USS Canberra", July 24).
Sky News might call me a woke. I call them a dinosaur.
It will be interesting to see what transpires next in respect of Kathryn Campbell now that she has resigned. While an investigation for any transgressions against the APS Code of Conduct can still be conducted no employment penalty can now be applied.
From the letters (Letters, 25 July) I learnt that a man received a six-year sentence for murdering a young woman and a woman received a 15-year sentence for embezzling the NAB of millions. It just illustrates the power of corporations in our society.
With so many pieces to pick up over the Victoria Commonwealth Games failure, Daniel Andrews will need to watch his back.
Looking at the men and boys going to see the Barbie film I suspect none of them will be putting on a tin hat, grabbing a rifle and manning the ramparts when the barbarians are at the gate. It's hard to camouflage when you are dressed in pink.
So, Kia has released photos of its 2024 Sorento and announced a facelifted 2023 job for September ("Kia releases details for 2024 Sorento", July 26). But what will those who ordered a 2023 Sorento months ago, and have suffered inordinate delivery delays, get? The superseded model or the updated one?
Does the touted $20 billion surplus from last financial year set us up to believe that next year's ridiculous $20 billion tax cuts for the rich will cost us nothing?
