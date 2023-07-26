The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ATO should have acted much sooner on Pialligo Estate's $4m tax debt

By Letters to the Editor
July 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is possible the Pialligo Estate group was trading while insolvent long before it was repossessed earlier this year. Picture Elesa Kurtz
It is possible the Pialligo Estate group was trading while insolvent long before it was repossessed earlier this year. Picture Elesa Kurtz

The collapse of Pialligo Estate with debts of more than $7 million, ("Pialligo Estate suppliers speak out", July 23) is a timely reminder to creditors, especially the Australian Taxation Office, to act promptly when accumulated debts remain outstanding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.