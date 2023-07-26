This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It was a challenge wrapped up as a birthday present. As he handed me the weighty gift, I caught the faintest twinkle of mischief in his eye. This family friend - a former diplomat we know as Spooky on account of his posting to Moscow at the height of the Cold War - had always made a sport of questioning our knowledge and opinions on all matters political and philosophical.
But this parcel was a test of fortitude. Spooky no doubt registered my horror when I unwrapped Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. But my inner voice said, "Challenge accepted." I wouldn't give him the satisfaction of not reading it.
And so for two months, the brick-sized novel has accompanied me everywhere. Four hundred pages in - about a third of the way through - I've become addicted. Despite Tolstoy's dense language and style, I look forward every night to tackling a few more pages, immersing myself in the trials and tribulations of his main characters Pierre, Prince Andrei and Natasha as they navigate life through the turmoil of the Napoleonic wars.
The novel has become a reassuring anchor in a life cluttered with noise, distraction and instant though shallow gratification. So why did it take a challenge from a friend halfway through my sixth decade to actually pick it up and set out to read it?
For as long as I can remember in my journalistic career, War and Peace has been upheld as an anathema. "I don't want War and Peace," editors would say, "just a quick summation." Fair enough, too. The ABC of journalism has always been accuracy, brevity and clarity.
But literature and journalism are not the same thing and sometimes picking up those challenging novels that sit pretentiously on bookshelves gathering dust delivers unexpected rewards - if you are ready to read them.
I discovered this about 20 years ago when in an idle moment I grabbed Herman Melville's Moby Dick off the shelf. I'd tried to read it in my teens and 20s but found the language impenetrable. Somehow on this third attempt, it clicked and I found myself happily adrift in its many layers of meaning, including the dangerous power of obsession and the absurdity of intolerance.
I wasn't alone in coming late to the epic tale. When first published in 1851, Moby Dick bombed. It was only in the middle of the 20th century that it was recognised as one of the greatest pieces of American literature.
Taking up Spooky's unspoken challenge might just inspire me further, even give me the strength to tackle James Joyce's Ulysses. I have it on good authority it's worth the effort.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Consumer prices are still drifting up but not as quickly, with inflation lifting 6 per cent annually. Inflation as measured by the Australian Bureau of Statistics moderated from the 7 per cent growth through to March. The consumer price index lifted 0.8 per cent over the June quarter, down from 1.4 per cent in the three months to March.
- Social media giant Meta and subsidiaries have copped $20 million in fines after an app that claimed to protect personal information was found to have collected user data for commercial purposes.
- Australian governments are taking a "business as usual" approach to Indigenous policy and risk making disadvantage and discrimination worse. The Productivity Commission released a scathing draft review on Wednesday, criticising the inadequate action taken by governments across the country to deliver on priority reforms to improve the lives of Indigenous people.
THEY SAID IT: "I'm not going to get into the ring with Tolstoy." - Ernest Hemingway
YOU SAID IT: Barbie and Oppenheimer get people back to the cinema in droves for very different reasons.
John writes: "We close our eyes and ears to the serious issues, like affordable housing, education, health, and aged care, and allow Barbie and fantasy to distract us."
"I do intend to see the Barbie movie," writes Ian. "I'm attracted to the escapism of its bright colours and attractive vapid morons accidentally mouthing the obvious truths of our shallow society. But I probably won't, because that's retirement for me, lots of unfulfilled intentions. I will probably just continue to listlessly sit in front of the TV, watching endless reruns of escapist fantasy like True Blood. Part of it is post-pandemic inertia. A movie theatre to me is still a gaping maw of feverish, sweaty, convulsing disease and death. Abandon hope all ye who enter here. Which brings me to Oppenheimer. A no doubt excellent movie reminding us of the pointlessness of everything. If he hadn't invented the bomb then someone else would have. I believe there was a race to do it. A race to destroy the planet. We're still running it."
Emile writes: "I came out of Oppenheimer thinking nothing has changed: as Truman said (more or less) 'You built it, but I dropped it.' Scientists develop ever bigger and deadlier weapons, and the military takes them and uses them. Why buy a shotgun if you are not going to use it? Aside from the performances of Robert Downey Junior (extraordinary) and Matt Damon (magisterial) and the host of smaller parts played by big-name actors (Branagh, Conti et al) the clever plot line kept me well in the zone for the whole three hours. The delightful time-warping twist with the conversation at the end between Einstein and Oppy will stay with me for a while. I'd give it 12 out of 10 stars."
"Thanks for bringing a nostalgic smile to my face, dear Echidna - 'Meccano sets, Fanta yo-yos, Dragstar bicycles, cap guns, Airfix models and Matchbox cars' - ah, the wonderful childhood memories! I grew up with two older brothers and had three sons of my own, so the 'pink aisle' at the toy shop was an oddity that continues to confuse me. Seeing the movie hasn't helped either. Maybe the movie wasn't meant for me. As my wife noted, the large cinema was full of women of all ages, not many blokes. She fell asleep. I napped a little too. But, then that may say more about our age demographic than the quality of the movie."
Graham writes: "You are spot-on about the escapist nature of Barbie; people are looking for a diversion from ugly realities. As for Oppenheimer, I recall an excellent mini-series from some years back and will be interested to compare the two, hoping that the horror experienced by Oppenheimer is properly conveyed."
Elaine watched Oppenheimer on Monday. "It was one of the best movies I have seen. Don't get overly concerned about it dipping into the world of higher mathematics and physics, the story line and the acting are excellent. It gives us all the history of the atom bomb. The special effects are outstanding, very powerful on the big screen. The last part of the film shows the chilling scrutiny of Oppenheimer's loyalty in the witchhunt years of McCarthyism, demonstrating the corruption of naked power. Don't worry about the length of three hours. You don't notice this in the theatre."
Natasha asks: "Why isn't there equal or more hype about the movie Sound of Freedom? Perhaps the Barbie movie is an intentional distraction so the focus is not on Sound of Freedom? After all, a psychological and physically weak society that is incredibly self-absorbed is easily manipulated to the point where they'll over-sexualise their own children rather than face a disturbing yet true subject that is an issue in Australia, as much as it is in Colombia! Thank you for your time and for requesting feedback about Barbie v Oppenheimer."
"As a 78-year-old I definitely stood out among a sea of pink in the sold-out screening of Barbie," writes Alan. "As a fan of cinema history I picked up some of 33 film references listed by the director. Katharine Hepburn and Carole Lombard stood out for me. However, most of those present were there for the fancy dress."
Deb writes: "I can't believe we get sucked into the marketing of the merchandise movie makers. They are prolific and we fall for it hook, line and sinker and to rub salt into the wound, we then spend countless amounts of money on the dolls, clothing and other useless stuff they sell with it. After your heartfelt story about homelessness on Tuesday, I wonder why we get so mesmerised by the glitziness and yet pretend the unfortunate who have no warm home don't exist. Thanks to all of you who keep The Echidna going, I look forward to my inbox each morning just to read it and the cartoon."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
