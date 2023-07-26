"I do intend to see the Barbie movie," writes Ian. "I'm attracted to the escapism of its bright colours and attractive vapid morons accidentally mouthing the obvious truths of our shallow society. But I probably won't, because that's retirement for me, lots of unfulfilled intentions. I will probably just continue to listlessly sit in front of the TV, watching endless reruns of escapist fantasy like True Blood. Part of it is post-pandemic inertia. A movie theatre to me is still a gaping maw of feverish, sweaty, convulsing disease and death. Abandon hope all ye who enter here. Which brings me to Oppenheimer. A no doubt excellent movie reminding us of the pointlessness of everything. If he hadn't invented the bomb then someone else would have. I believe there was a race to do it. A race to destroy the planet. We're still running it."