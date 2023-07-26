Although the Productivity Commission has gone to some trouble to separate its report on the failures of the "2020 National Agreement on Closing the Gap" from the Voice it was inevitable the issues would be conflated.
This led to misleading claims by some commentators that the commission's draft report, released on Wednesday, "makes the case for much stronger bodies to hold governments to account, such as the proposed Voice to Parliament".
While it is true much of the information in the report could be used to support the "yes" case, to suggest this is the commission's position is inaccurate and unhelpful.
It draws attention away from the review's key finding that governments are only paying lip-service to the agreement they signed in 2020 and are still making arbitrary decisions that exacerbate Indigenous disadvantage.
Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney acknowledged this when she said "this report shows that once again the status quo is not working ... the report demonstrates why an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice is a once in a lifetime opportunity that we must take".
Commissioner Romlie Mokak, a Djugun man, couldn't have been clearer than when he said: "the commission will not express a view on the Voice".
The Closing the Gap review's only commentary on Voice related issues is in relation to the as yet unfilled agreement by 2020's signatories to establish an "independent mechanism" to support, monitor and report on "governments' transformations".
"New and emerging ATSI bodies (such as the proposed Voice ...), state and territory representative bodies, a Voice to State parliaments, treaty processes, and justice commissions ... could have a role to play in accountability more broadly ... the commission is seeking further information on the future role and functions of the independent mechanism".
The Voice is not the "independent mechanism". The "independent mechanism" is not the Voice.
The review's concerns centre on the failure of federal, state, and territory governments to honour their commitments to formal partnerships and shared decision making with Indigenous communities, to building up the community controlled sector, to transforming government organisations and sharing access to data and information at a regional level.
Despite their pledges governments are still trapped in an "it's our way or the highway" and a "we know what's best for you" mindset.
The report cites numerous examples of how this failure has resulted in unilateral decisions that have harmed Indigenous communities.
One was the tightening of Queensland's bail laws which is expected to result in more young Indigenous people being incarcerated for longer periods of time.
Another was the Northern Territory government's changes to alcohol restrictions without adequate Indigenous community consultation. This resulted in an upsurge in domestic violence and street crime in Alice Springs.
And even when there is consultation it is often flawed. According to the report "many government agencies are consulting with first nations people on a pre-determined solution rather than collaborating on the problem and co-designing a solution".
All of this suggests that in the event the Voice to Parliament referendum does succeed it's architecture will need to be framed in such a way that recommendations are given appropriate weight, not just ticked off and filed for future reference.
That has been happening for far too long.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.