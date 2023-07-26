The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

'Closing the Gap' body is not a Voice substitute: Productivity Commission

By The Canberra Times
July 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Although the Productivity Commission has gone to some trouble to separate its report on the failures of the "2020 National Agreement on Closing the Gap" from the Voice it was inevitable the issues would be conflated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.