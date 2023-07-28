One of the several gasp-making things about the crazy and sinister Wave 1 is the way in which it makes a massed use of an iconic doll we are used to thinking of and handling (perhaps brushing her hair, perhaps chastely juxtaposing her with a Ken - her eunuch boyfriend destined never to have sex with her) as a unique dolly-individual. Wave 1 reminds us that Mattel's factories have churned out more than a billion Barbies since her first release in 1959.