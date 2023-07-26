Jono Dean is going back to help find the future of Australian cricket.
The ACT Comets will fly to Darwin on Saturday to play the Top End T20 series as part of their first pre-season since returning to being a largely Canberra-based side.
There will be three exceptions to that - although even those three players need to have a Canberra connection.
New Comets coach Dean hoped it would help usher through the next Nathan Lyon, who came through the Comets program before going on to become Australia's greatest off-spinner of all time.
In recent years the Comets have largely been made up of NSW players, but a push towards an ACT Sheffield Shield team has seen them return to being a Canberra side - like it was when Lyon played for them.
"We really want to give a carrot to guys playing in our region and we want to continue to develop cricketers in our region," Bathurst-product Dean said.
"What it does present is opportunity for guys that are outside of our region ... [Young's] Nathan Lyon did pretty well out of that.
"I did reasonably well out of that ... there's plenty of guys that have come from just outside of Canberra and have moved on to higher honours."
The Comets can pick up to three players who weren't based in the ACT region, but they have to have links to Canberra.
That opened the door for the likes of Tom Vane Tempest and Hanno Jacobs, who live in Canberra but play district cricket in Sydney - or even Brisbane-based Benji Floros, who moved to Queensland for a contract.
Dean said the plan was for that number to gradually reduce before hopefully entering the Shield competition.
"Each second XI game we get the opportunity to pick nine players from our region ... which is significantly more than what we've had in the last seven or eight years," he said.
"We have the opportunity to pick three players of origin - players that have contributed to the Canberra landscape in a grade-cricket sense or a pathway if they've done that in the last five years.
"It just gives us a little bit of extra leeway [to pick] someone like a Tom Vane Tempest and Hanno Jacobs, who are playing cricket in Sydney, but still live and train here.
"There's a transition over the next couple of years - it might be two next year, it might be one the year after and then hopefully we've got a Shield team."
Comets squad: Blake Faunce, Brad Thomas, Mark Solway, Eric Bell, Hanno Jacobs, Joe Slater, Lewis Evans, Tom Vane Tempest, Zak Keogh, Tyler Hays, Kai Brunker, Nic Broes, Mike McNamarra, Zak Honeybrook.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
