New generation of Samsung Galaxy devices lead the way with exciting upgrades

The fifth-generation Foldables range was released at the Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event which was held for the first time in Samsung's home country of South Korea. Picture Ken Leanfore

This is branded content for Samsung.

Samsung has released its latest Galaxy Z Series: a fifth-generation Foldables range including the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 that continues to redefine the mobile experience.



The highly-anticipated launch was unveiled during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, held for the first time in Samsung's home country of South Korea.



In true, ambitious style, Samsung also announced additions to its greater connected ecosystem with the Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Watch6 Classic and Galaxy Tab S9 Series.



Read up on the newest features and benefits of the devices below, with the option to pre-order on Samsung's website beginning today. From a free one-year subscription to Samsung Care+ trade-in bonuses, pre-order offers provide the ultimate value for this state-of-the-art technology.[1]

Galaxy Z Flip5

Expression comes easy with the pocketable Galaxy Z Flip5, now boasting a 3.78-times larger [2] Flex Window that offers new-and-improved capabilities [3] - including a selfie experience unlike any other.



The large Flex Window helps capture picture-perfect selfies with the rear camera, adding convenience via a Quick View option that allows a photo preview on the cover. There's more to explore when working those hands-free, creative angles thanks to FlexCam, and for easier viewing and editing, Flex Mode [4] comes in handy.

For those interested in honing their video skills, the Super Steady function facilitates a smooth shot on the go while Auto Framing [5] ensures that no one is left out.



Even better, the Galaxy Z Flip5 includes AI solution improvements to elevate its Nightography capabilities that helps correct visual noise that typically spoils low-light images, while also enhancing details and colour tone. Even from a distance, photos are clear with the digital 10X zoom [6].

Customisation is a key benefit of the device too, providing new, dynamic options, along with up to 13 Native Widgets for easy access without having to open the smartphone. Want to respond to a text? The full QWERTY keyboard on the Flex Window is there to help. Want to play or

pause your music? Not a problem. Need to make a payment on the go? Samsung Wallet is optimised for the expanded Flex Window, displaying cards, QR codes, digital keys and more.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is distinguishable by its refined design, building on the previous Galaxy Z Flip4 version that earlier this month was announced as the inaugural winner of the Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Award for 'Smart Devices'.



Coupled with colour schemes inspired by the natural world such as Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender [7], the Galaxy Z Flip5 is a statement-making device without any compromise.

Both the Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Z Fold5 provide epic viewing experiences. Picture Ken Leanfore

Galaxy Z Fold5

A productivity powerhouse, the Galaxy Z Fold5 brings to life the most advanced multitasking and immersive experience available on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone yet with a 7.6-inch Main Screen [8].



Beyond features like Multi Window [9], App Continuity [10] and third-party app optimisation, the 5th generation device offers an improved Taskbar that allows users to switch between 12 applications.



With two-handed drag and drop [11], users can move between applications and screens efficiently, while the hidden pop-up [12] function allows an app to continue running in the background during video watching. Imagine everything you could accomplish during your commute to work?



The new slimmer [13] and more compact S Pen Fold Edition [14] makes real-time annotating and ideation easy while being able to fit more comfortably in the pocket.



The Slim S Pen Case [15] is nearly the same thickness [16] as a regular case for the Fold and available in a variety of styles and colours [17] so users can carry their S Pens in style.

Performance hasn't come at the expense of design with the Galaxy Z Fold5 - now the thinnest, lightest Fold yet[18] with a zero-gap hinge. Between its a long-lasting battery[19] and PC-like power via the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy [20], the device can comfortably handle dynamic and multi-gaming functionality with crisp graphics and AI, supported by an advanced cooling system.



Plus, an increase in peak brightness by more than 30 per cent, up to 1750 nits [21], is ideal for an optimal viewing experience wherever you are - even in sunlight.



The device is available in sophisticated colour options including Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream [22].



The Galaxy Watch6 series showcases a sleek design and interactive user interface that will be the envy of your friends and family. Picture Ken Leanfore

Galaxy Watch6, and Galaxy Watch6 Classic



The Samsung Galaxy wearables ecosystem continues to evolve, delivering the Galaxy Watch6 series to support the holistic health needs of today's users in a personalised, action-oriented way.



The Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are the newest to join the fold, showcasing a sleek design and interactive user interface that will be the envy of your friends and family.



Focusing on personal sleep patterns, building better habits, and establishing a sleep-friendly environment, Samsung recognises that better health begins with better sleep.



From an in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors [23] (i.e., total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery) to individualised Sleep Messages [24], the Galaxy Watch6 series grants users detailed feedback to better understand their sleep health as part of their holistic wellbeing.



Additions like the Sleep Consistency reading, summarising sleep and wake times, and the Sleep Animal Symbol, representing an individual's sleep type[25], refine the overall experience, too.

For fitness-aficionados, motivation has never been easier with personalised data and recommendations. Body Composition[26] measurements - think body fat percentage and so on - provide a tailored approach to set goals, track progress, and guide through personalised fitness and now nutritional tips via an upcoming partnership with Whisk[27].



If curious in assessing your progress, the new Personalised Heart Rate Zone analyses individual physical capabilities[28] and defines five optimal running intensity levels to choose a goal (e.g., burn fat, complete a high intensity workout).



Planning to visit the local track or create a tailored workout? No problem with Track Run and Custom Workout features, which are built to accommodate.

The Galaxy Watch6 Series can monitor blood pressure [29] and provide electrocardiogram [30] monitoring, along with an HR Alert [31] that can detect abnormally high or low heart rates. Fall Detection [32] (when enabled) can gauge a fall that will then automatically alert an emergency service number or pre-selected contacts.

In credit to a larger battery compared to the previous generation [33], users will notice a more vibrant, higher resolution display with an Always On Display brightness adjustment feature.

To take it a step further, the Galaxy Watch6 series provides greater connectivity and integration, with third-party applications ranging from WhatsApp, Google Calendar and Gmail, to My FitnessPal, Audible and Samsung Wallet.



Visibly powered by a 20 per cent larger display[34], the upgraded Camera Controller enables remote control of a paired Galaxy Z Flip5 camera [35] along with several other expanded user experiences.



If considering adding one to your arsenal of accessories, there will be several colours to choose from: Graphite, Silver or Gold for the Galaxy Watch6, and Black or Silver for the Galaxy Watch6 Classic.



New one-click bands make for easy mixing-and-matching, with the option to choose new stylish, interactive and informative watch faces.

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

A new standard is set with the introduction of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series, bringing together enhanced features to provide epic viewing experiences, with new tools that enable creative freedom and immersive viewing anywhere, any time.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy [36], the series includes the Galaxy Tab S9 (11 inches), S9+ (12.4 inches) and S9 Ultra (14.6 inches).



All models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio and dynamic refresh rate, designed to watch shows and movies the way they were meant to be seen with audio delivered through 20 per cent larger quad speakers [37].



Along with Vision Booster to automatically detect surrounding light and maximise colours and the Samsung's first ever IP68 rating [38] on a consumer tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 is perfect for viewing either indoors or outdoors.

For the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Samsung collaborated with several third-party applications to promote spontaneous productivity and enhanced creativity. GoodNotes [39] will launch exclusively on Galaxy Tab for new note-taking and journaling on Android, while video-editing software pro-level video editing application LumaFusion [40], Clip Studio Paint [41] and CAD software ArcSite[42] will help Galaxy Tab S9 users turn ideas into reality.



While the Galaxy Tab S9 series comes with the S Pen, there is an option upgrade to the S Pen Creator Edition [43] for a more premium, intuitive experience.



Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip series, which is available in two colours, Beige and Graphite. [44]

Footnotes