When Clare Vertannes jumped online to do her tax return, she expected to get a small sum back, which she planned to put towards bills.
Instead, the 27-year-old Sydney resident found that the tax calculation estimated she owed the government more than $1000.
Ms Vertannes is one of many Australians expecting a financial boost at tax time this year only to be slapped with a debt or get back a fraction of their anticipated return.
Tax agents say the biggest change for many this year will be the scrapping of the low- and middle-income tax offset, which was introduced in 2018/19 and later increased to include a one-off cost-of-living tax offset in 2021/22.
Under the temporary change, those earning up to $126,000 could get up to an extra $1500 back in tax.
This was part of the former Coalition government's three-stage tax overhaul, which changed tax brackets and passed with bipartisan support.
The final stage is due to kick in next year, with the controversial stage three tax cuts for high income earners.
Bennetts Tax and Bas Service's Diane Bennett said many may not have realised that the low- and middle-income tax offset was only a temporary measure.
"People got used to having a $1500 rebate last year in their tax return and they just probably didn't want to hear that it wasn't going to last forever," she told The Canberra Times.
Ms Bennett believes the Tax Office could have done more to promote the end of the offset.
"It's a bit of a shock to a few people," the tax agent said.
Ms Bennett said some people may also be affected by changes to working from home deductions, although that hasn't had "a huge impact" this year.
ACT Tax Agents tax accountant Robert Ingle said people switching jobs in general could also be caught out with an unexpected debt.
"If you leave your job, say nine months into the financial year, and then you apply and you get a second job [and] you take the tax-free threshold, you're gonna probably end up owing money because the second job is added on to the first job" he said.
"If you're going to leave your job, say in February or March, don't take the tax-free threshold until the new financial year otherwise you might end up with a tax debt as well."
But Mr Ingle agreed that the end of the tax offset was the biggest change to taxpayers this year.
For Ms Vertannes, who works as an event planner, the cost-of-living crisis has forced her to cut back on small luxuries like lollies, chips and soft drinks and opt for public transport instead of driving.
"I earn an OK salary, but that is just not enough for a single income earner at all," she said.
She was hoping tax time would bring her some relief.
"I was going to pay bills off with it, I was literally going to pay my car loan and just take that bit of relief," she said.
But now Ms Vertannes is facing another potential bill. She recently went viral online after expressing her frustrations in a TikTok video.
"Do you want my kidney next," she said in the TikTok.
Ms Vertannes said she was now planning on seeing an accountant before lodging her tax return.
"I definitely know that I owe money, I'm just hesitant to press next because I don't want to fully lodge it yet," she said. "I just thought it would be a good idea to maybe see [an accountant] just in case I can claim anything back," she said.
She said she also wanted to see schools teach young people about tax. "It would really help and benefit a lot of people I think," she said.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
