Following an ambitious employment plan set by ACT chief minister Andrew Barr, stakeholders from three key industries reveal how they can help the territory government achieve this target.
Mr Barr on Tuesday said he wanted to increase the number of jobs in the ACT from 265,000 to 300,000 by 2030. He said the 35,000 extra jobs would be created with a focus on the territory's primary industries - tourism, hospitality and higher education.
The Canberra Reptile Zoo is a non-profit tourist attraction in north Canberra, where managing director Peter Child's employees are frequently paid more than him to save costs.
Mr Child feels larger attractions like Questacon get plenty of support, but to create more jobs in tourism the government must divert funding to smaller attractions like the reptile zoo also.
The reptile zoo acquired land to expand and include an amphitheatre and playground, but they will take a long time to construct. Employees must build it themselves because the zoo cannot afford to hire tradespeople.
"It would be nice to see [the government] provide a little more support to a private enterprise like us," Mr Child said.
He also said events such as Floriade could open up to include more businesses with the support of government grants.
"These events are great for bringing tourism to Canberra, but we feel very isolated," Mr Child said.
The born and bred Canberran also believes public infrastructure - such as bus services - need a boost so tourists and volunteers without vehicles have no trouble coming to the zoo.
The reptile zoo is located in Gold Creek Village, which also boasts the National Dinosaur Museum, Canberra Walk-In Aviary and Cockington Green.
The government's focus on hospitality lined up with the recent growth of the industry in Canberra, said the owner of Ainslie restaurant Pilot and Such and Such restaurant in the city, Dash Rumble.
However, she said the key to making it work was having conversations within the industry as a whole.
"Our industry is really broad and trying to do a one size fits all is not really going to cut it," she said.
"Having a bit more communication with restaurants and cafes and things about what this actually means and how we can approach it [will be important].
"We don't really need to create jobs to be honest, they just need to be filled, so I think setting a target is great, but I think it's all how we actually get there. I think that comes through talking to people."
Ms Rumble also said previous government initiatives like wage subsidies had helped upskill and provide security for staff.
"Having another [subsidy] like that over the next few years will be really helpful to us," she said.
"I think having this kind of incentive for hospitality and also other labour jobs in Canberra is really, really great."
Chief executive of the Canberra Business Chamber Greg Harford shared Ms Rumble's sentiment that existing job vacancies should be a priority.
A survey conducted by the chamber earlier in the year revealed almost half of businesses wanted to increase staff numbers in the next 12 months, with almost all the rest looking to maintain the numbers they already have. He said the challenge is filling the spots they do have available.
"Businesses are crying out for workers and are having to compete with public service departments for those workers ... we really need to be promoting Canberra as a great employment and lifestyle destination for people thinking about relocating," he said.
Mr Harford said with the growth in Canberra economy's, the chamber looks forward to talking with the government about how the business community can help reach the target.
"We all want Canberra to grow - because ultimately more successful businesses will employ more people, pay more taxes and keep the city vibrant and alive," he said.
The University of Canberra's vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon welcomed Mr Barr's commitment to growing jobs, particularly in the focal industries of tourism, hospitality and higher education.
The ACT is home to 454,000 people and the number is only growing, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows. Mr Nixon said the new jobs target would ensure this population growth would be sustainable.
"I'm really heartened by the announcement by the Chief Minister, it shows ambition and it shows that Canberra and the ACT are looking to the future," Mr Nixon said.
He said ACT universities needed to grow their student base, a significant proportion of which would be international students.
At present, there are about 10,000 international students at the ANU and UC collectively.
"We have to be marketing and explaining the absolute wonderful place that Canberra and the ACT, not just nationally, but internationally,"
"That involves the city government investing in selling Canberra as a place to study alongside the investments that the universities would make, to draw those students in."
However, the Chief Minister's jobs target seemed "undercooked" to Greens MLA Andrew Braddock. He said the lack of detail in the announcement did not address specific needs of districts, such as Gungahlin. He asked for district-specific strategies and not "vague" territory-wide targets.
"We need to recognise that different parts of Canberra have different needs, and clearly present the associated opportunities in our districts. A blanket target of 300,000 won't cut it," Mr Braddock said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
