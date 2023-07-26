Times Past: July 27, 1960

In this heart warming tale from the terrors of World War II, The Canberra Times shares the story of a family who were reunited after more than 20 years, across the other side of the world, on the tarmac of Canberra Airport.
Mrs N Milewska of O'Connor, met her mother at Canberra Airport for the first time in 21 years. She was separated from her mother, Mrs Kania, shortly after the German invasion of Poland in 1939. Mrs Milewska, then in her early 20s, was drafted to a forced labour camp in Germany for the duration of the war.
After the war she lived in refugee camps in Europe and was unable to return to Poland before coming to Australia. On the night she reunited with her mother, she was at the airport with her husband, two sons and a small group of Polish friends to meet her mother.
Mrs Milewska said she was confident she would know her mother despite their long separation.
The 61-year-old Mrs Kania was the first passenger to leave the aircraft, escorted by an air hostess and the flight captain. She had tears in her eyes as her daughter rushed forward from the crowd to embrace on the tarmac. Mrs Kania seemed bewildered by her welcome.
Mrs Kania sat down outside the terminal beside her daughter, and then joined the family who returned to the family home in O'Connor.
