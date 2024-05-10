Centering on clients and achieving results Advertising Feature

At Mazengarb Family Lawyers each client is treated as an individual and each problem is unique.



Geoff Mazengarb and Aarti Arora operate Mazengarb Family Lawyers together and have been serving the community since 2002.

"We try to be inventive in the way we approach any problem and the solution we propose," they said.

Geoff Mazengarb is a partner in the firm and has over 40 years of experience as a solicitor in Canberra. As such, he has become a trusted name in family law.

Aarti Arora is also a partner and joined the firm in August 2020. Aarti's expertise lies in parenting and property matters focusing on settling the matter without having to proceed to court and assisting clients with urgent matters.

Mazengarb Family Lawyers serve their clients with quality advice and seek to build strong connections with their clients by providing support during their family separation.

What sets their firm apart is their experienced lawyers that have an ability to care for each client hands-on and ensure that each matter is handled with care and precision.

"We understand the importance of a strong and personal connection between a client and their solicitor, especially when it comes to matters involving the client's family.

"When negotiating difficult and emotional family legal matters, we understand that our clients need to understand and be comfortable with the advice they receive."

They are proud to support the community in numerous ways including volunteering with Women's Legal Service and Agent's for Men's Legal Service.

Mazengarb Family Lawyers offer a range assistance. Some include: