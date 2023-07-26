Braidwood has been named the best small tourism town in the Canberra region.
The inaugural Canberra Region Top Tourism Town Awards were presented on Wednesday night at the Vibe Hotel.
Braidwood won the category of Best Small Tourism Town for a town with a population of between 1500 and 5000.
The heritage town and favourite coast stop-off will now compete at the Australian Top Tourism Town Awards at Parliament House in Canberra on September 14.
National Capital Attractions Association general manager Debra Beetham said the awards, which had been given out elsewhere around the nation for the last two years but for the first time on Wednesday night in the Canberra region, were less about honouring attractions or businesses, and more about celebrating regional tourism.
The Top Tourism Town awards have categories for towns with populations over 5000, between 1500 and 5000 and below 1500.
Ms Beetham said for the purpose of the local awards, the Canberra region encompassed towns within a 72km radius of the GPO and 11 towns were eligible to enter. A town had to enter an itinerary of things to do and see and experience, and support its entry with footage.
Ms Beetham said Braidwood was a worthy winner.
"I love it. It's very quaint," she said.
"And I think it reflects how we are moving away from just five-star experiences to that intimate, sit by a fire with a wine or beer kind of experience."
Canberra Region Tourism Industry Council CEO Dr Naomi Dale congratulated Braidwood on the win.
"It's been wonderful to have a regional town enter these awards and showcase what a small town in the Canberra region has to offer," she said.
