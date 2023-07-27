Join the Flip Side: How Samsung is revolutionising mobile experiences

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has evolved to meet the changing needs of users, providing unique experiences synonymous with the form factor. Picture Ken Leanfore

This is branded content for Samsung.

Since bringing Foldables into the mainstream, Samsung has continued to redefine what is possible in a smartphone.



As a result of the constant refinement and innovative design, Foldables have evolved to meet the changing needs of users, providing unique experiences synonymous with the form factor.



With the launch of the fifth-generation Galaxy Z series, the brand is raising the standard and changing the mobile industry and way in which people interact with their devices.

Innovative design is at the forefront of Samsung's philosophy.



Having spent eight years developing the first Galaxy Fold, each new generation builds on and optimises the Foldables experience - challenging the boundaries of what's possible with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5.



From taking selfies to multitasking on the move, here is how these powerful pocket-sized devices can help shape everyday life.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 in Australia is available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. Picture Ken Leanfore

Galaxy Z Flip5

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is the ultimate self-expression tool, strengthening the features that users love like the FlexCam and Flex Window cover screen, to create a customisable experience with added convenience and access to applications.



Earlier this month, the Galaxy Z Flip4 was recognised as the inaugural winner of the Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Award for 'Smart Devices', speaking to the device's place as a game-changer.

The iconic Galaxy Z Flip5's design includes improvements across its camera and content capture capabilities too [1].



From its Super Steady function for smooth shots on the go to the digital 10x zoom option for clear photos, [2] the device provides a truly unique experience without compromising functionality.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 in Australia is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream. Picture Ken Leanfore

Galaxy Z Fold5

As a powerful workhorse, the Galaxy Z Fold5 offers productivity and multitasking on the go.



With its large 7.6-inch Main Screen [3] display, users are empowered to work and play their own way as multiple apps run side-by-side thanks to an enhanced Taskbar.

Immersive entertainment is a natural complement to the large screen, making dynamic gaming a cinch using the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy [4] with crisp graphics and AI.

The series aims to redefine what's possible from a pocket-sized device, delivering versatile functionality built on a foundation of the Galaxy ecosystem for Samsung's best possible foldables experience.

Device highlights

Galaxy Z Flip5

Innovative cover screen and larger Flex Window [5] provides new ways for users to express themselves

Access up to 13 widgets from the Flex Window without having to open your phone

Ability to view and edit shots in Flex Mode [6]

Amplified camera experience with graphical improvements and AI solutions, including digital 10X zoom [7], Nightography enhancements and Dual Preview for real-time adjustments

Capture limitless content at various angles, hands-free with FlexCam

Galaxy Z Fold5

Offers productivity and multitasking with its large screen and slimmer, more compact S Pen Fold Edition [8] for annotating and ideation

Ability to move between content and screens with two-handed drag and drop

Quickly switch between frequently used apps using the improved Taskbar

Device weight reduced by 10 grams compared to the previous model and 2.4mm slimmer, making it the lightest Fold yet [9]with a zero-gap hinge

Increase in peak brightness [10] for brilliant clarity in virtually any setting

Powerful performance with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, supporting groundbreaking functionalities including immersive gaming

Footnotes

[1] Compared to the Galaxy Z Flip4.

[2] Digital 10x Zoom may cause some image deterioration.

[3] Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold5's Main Screen size is 7.6-inch in the full rectangle and 7.4-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

[4] AP performance improvements shown compared to previous generation processor. Actual performance will depend on user environment, pre-installed software and applications, and other conditions. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is optimised for Samsung. World's fastest Snapdragon claim true as of February 1, 2023.

[5] Compared to Galaxy Z Flip4.

[6] Certain apps may not support Flex Mode. It may be difficult to maintain Flex Mode while moving due to shaking or other movement. It is recommended to keep the phone stationary while in Flex Mode.

[7] Digital 10x Zoom may cause some image deterioration.

[8] Compared to Galaxy Z Fold4. Size of S Pen Fold Edition for Galaxy Z Fold5 is 4.35mm compared to 7.7mm for Z Fold4. S Pen Fold Edition sold separately. Slim S Pen Case (S Pen Fold Edition included) sold separately. S Pen Fold Edition is only compatible with Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Fold3. All other S Pens or stylus pens are not designed for Z Fold5 (including those by other manufacturers) and may damage the screen. Z Fold5 does not have a built in slot for the S Pen. S Pen support is limited to the Main Screen.

[9] Compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold models.