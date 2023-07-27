The Canberra Times
Good news for house hunters buying in Canberra

By Jessica Taulaga
Updated July 27 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:55am
Euan Moyle has purchased a one-bedroom apartment in Lyneham. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Canberra house hunters hoping to purchase are in luck, with a new report revealing the city's housing market has stabilised.

