ACT Policing is seeking the public's help to find Anthony Lam.
The 29-year-old has not been seen or heard from since being discharged from Canberra Hospital on July 17, police said.
Mr Lam is described as being of slim build, Asian appearance, about 170cm (5'7") tall with short black hair.
Police said he would often visit the Belconnen area.
Law enforcement and Mr Lam's family are concerned for his wellbeing and are requesting the public's assistance in finding him.
Anyone who may have any information that could help police in the search is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444, and quote reference number 7492924.
