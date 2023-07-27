Here to service the community with pristine produce

Griffith Butchery service the community with pristine produce Advertising Feature

Griffith Butchery and its producers have a shared passion for the well-being of the livestock and environment. Picture Supplied

When Richard Odell opened Griffith Butchery his dream of owning a butcher shop came true.



Richard began his apprenticeship at 15 and he wanted a shop where he knew his producers and who shared his passion for the well-being of the livestock and environment, visiting their farms and forming long-term partnerships.



Griffith Butchery is a family business and has been offering pristine produce to the community since 1989.



Richard has been joined by two of his sons, Tim and Mike, who continue their father's ethos

Griffith Butchery employs eight loyal, dedicated employees, all who form an integral part of the business.



Each staff member has extensive product knowledge enabling them to communicate product information to customers to ensure that they can make informed choices

"At Griffith Butchery, we pride ourselves on the fact all our products are made in-house, and sourcing all our meat from our local producers. Sausages, small goods, pies, and pasties are all handmade from scratch using traditional methods," said Richard.

The Griffith Butchery team are dedicated to helping customers make informed choices. You'll find them at 10 Barker Street, Griffith. Picture Supplied

"We have a strong ethical commitment to our industry and use all Australian products.



"We believe it is important to know where our products come from with Ron Ward of Bellevue Cootamundra supplying our pasture-grown beef and lamb since 1990.



"Daryl Deutscher has been supplying our free-range turkeys since 1995. David Refalo from Canowindra, supplies our free-range pork and Inglewood supplies our certified organic chicken," he said.

"With over 30 years of experience in our local community, we know our customers and strive for excellence every day, to ensure our customers feel valued and receive value with every purchase.

"We are proud to be a progressive butchery with innovative new products while maintaining traditional flavours and techniques. We also operate a bakery with the best pies and pasties around," he said.

Richard says he is proud to work in the community.



"There are lots of great people in our community and I enjoy building relationships with our customers," he said.