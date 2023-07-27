Here to service the community with pristine produce

When Richard Odell opened Griffith Butchery his dream of owning a butcher shop came true.
Richard began his apprenticeship at 15 and he wanted a shop where he knew his producers and who shared his passion for the well-being of the livestock and environment, visiting their farms and forming long-term partnerships.
Griffith Butchery is a family business and has been offering pristine produce to the community since 1989.
Richard has been joined by two of his sons, Tim and Mike, who continue their father's ethos
Griffith Butchery employs eight loyal, dedicated employees, all who form an integral part of the business.
Each staff member has extensive product knowledge enabling them to communicate product information to customers to ensure that they can make informed choices
"At Griffith Butchery, we pride ourselves on the fact all our products are made in-house, and sourcing all our meat from our local producers. Sausages, small goods, pies, and pasties are all handmade from scratch using traditional methods," said Richard.
"We have a strong ethical commitment to our industry and use all Australian products.
"We believe it is important to know where our products come from with Ron Ward of Bellevue Cootamundra supplying our pasture-grown beef and lamb since 1990.
"Daryl Deutscher has been supplying our free-range turkeys since 1995. David Refalo from Canowindra, supplies our free-range pork and Inglewood supplies our certified organic chicken," he said.
"With over 30 years of experience in our local community, we know our customers and strive for excellence every day, to ensure our customers feel valued and receive value with every purchase.
"We are proud to be a progressive butchery with innovative new products while maintaining traditional flavours and techniques. We also operate a bakery with the best pies and pasties around," he said.
Richard says he is proud to work in the community.
"There are lots of great people in our community and I enjoy building relationships with our customers," he said.
Teamwork is everything at Ex-Government Furniture.
We "Knights of the Round table-style" to get stuff done," said managing director, James Fullerton. "We're great believers in working as a team," he said.
The original Ex-Government Furniture was opened by Chris Swinbank in the 1990s.
"Taylor Radnell and I first started working for Chris as a weekend job when we were young teens as a basic weekend job over 20 years ago and took over the business when we had the opportunity.
"We offer a vast range of high quality, secondhand and new furniture, from sit-stand desks, chairs, lounges, bookcases, tables, filing, storage and security cabinets, hat stands, monitor arms, antiques, artwork and prints, and more.
"We've got a huge range of real, authentic designer furniture from Australian Design Houses such as Jardandn, Schiavello and ThinkingWorks; as well as the famous Internationals such as Herman Miller, Wilkhahn, Moroso, Arper, and Billiani," he said
You'll also find a huge amount of cheap and cheerful furniture; and everything in between.
"At the moment we've got visitor chairs at a dollar," said James. "That being said, our bread and butter is definitely the in-between - decent furniture at decent prices.
"I think the huge amount of repeat customers we have is a testament to the fact people trust us to supply a quality product at decent prices
"We're also transparent about what our products actually are - the fact is the Australian furniture market is inundated with rip-off replica furniture, which the general consumer is often unaware of, so nearly every day we get asked why one particular chair is a few hundred bucks, but the one that looks the same is only $44 or so. And the answer is because one's authentic and the other isn't.
"At the same time, it doesn't mean that the $44 isn't decent quality, but we're not going to stooge you by pretending it's something it's not.
"Even if they're not buying, people will come in and check out what unique items we have in. On display we have some authentic objects spanning the last 100 years of furniture design.
"It's great being in small business in Canberra where you're often a customer of your customers; and when the need arises, people tend to help each other out when they can."