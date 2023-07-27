The Canberra Times
Locker Room: Canberra Indigenous soccer team rally to break barriers after Capital Football funding cut

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 27 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 2:00pm
The ACT-based Rhys Pearcey Memorial women's soccer team is raising funds to enter the First Nations Football Festival. Picture Supplied
The ACT-based Rhys Pearcey Memorial women's soccer team is raising funds to enter the First Nations Football Festival. Picture Supplied

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got an Indigenous soccer team breaking barriers, and the crowd that makes an ACT government call all the more puzzling.

