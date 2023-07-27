Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got an Indigenous soccer team breaking barriers, and the crowd that makes an ACT government call all the more puzzling.
Canberra's only Indigenous women's soccer team is rallying to raise money to enter a First Nations tournament more "empowering" than any they have been a part of.
Capital Football has in the past provided about $11,000 in sponsorship to help send the ACT-based Rhys Pearcey Memorial women's soccer team to the First Nations Football Festival in Nowra.
But excessive, unbudgeted spending under the previous regime caused Capital Football to suffer a massive $874,000 loss for 2022. The association's total revenue went from $4 million to $4.4 million while the number of registrations also rose, but expenses skyrocketed from about $4 million to $5.3 million. With that, the governing body can no longer fund the First Nations team.
But team manager Tamika Townsend, who started the Indigenous team alongside her late husband Rhys Pearcey, understands the situation both parties are in and is refusing to point fingers.
Instead, she wants to move forward. Now she is rallying to secure sponsorship to field a team in November's tournament, with a host of local businesses already pitching in to ensure players can play regardless of their economic status.
Townsend is refusing to fold, adamant team officials and players will find a way to ensure cost isn't a barrier for prospective players after Capital Football's support of the program in recent years helped to cover the team's accommodation, registration, meals and playing gear for those unable to afford it.
"The reason why I try to raise money is because I don't want anyone to miss out. I know if I didn't do that over these years, there would have been girls that would have missed out because there are costs associated with it," Townsend said.
"It's not cheap to go to Nowra and find accommodation for three nights and pay the registration fee. It's always really important we don't have that as a barrier for anyone. That's why we're coming together now.
"I came across the competition in 2018 and really wanted to play, but there was no team for me to join. Rhys, my partner who passed away, said to me: 'Why don't you just start one?'
"I started reaching out to people, winging it, and started a team. It has become this amazing network of women from the ACT and a couple from the south coast. It has become more than football.
"It's pretty much like a modern day corroboree. It's become something the girls really look forward to every year. It starts off with a traditional ceremony, and you're fully immersed with football, culture and the spirit that comes with being around mob.
"It's just so empowering. You leave with so much pride to be an Aboriginal. It is about football, but it's about that cultural part of it as well.
"We've had a lot of interest [from potential sponsors] and a really positive response from the community, but we still need more funds. We've got a plan in place, we're just using our networks."
The Capital Football funding cut comes as a group including former Socceroo Craig Foster and Sydney Swans champion Adam Goodes complain to FIFA about ignoring First Nations organisations.
A letter from Indigenous Football Australia calls on FIFA to fix the "egregious omission" of the Indigenous football community from the Women's World Cup Legacy '23 plan, an ambitious strategy to leverage the tournament to deliver economic, social and health benefits as well as social and multicultural inclusion.
Indigenous Football Australia officials are concerned about grassroots investment in Indigenous programs following the World Cup, adamant the emphasis on culture at the tournament is welcome but "not nearly enough".
What kind of crowd would you expect for a midday kick-off for a FIFA Women's World Cup game between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium? How about 24,323?
The ACT government is standing by its decision to turn its back on hosting FIFA Women's World Cup games, adamant they would not have got bang for their buck by investing in matches at Canberra Stadium - but the decision looks more puzzling by the day.
Canberra's political powerbrokers decided it wasn't worth spending up to $6 million to secure games if the city wasn't going to be hosting the Matildas or soccer's marquee names.
The average crowd figure during the opening week of the tournament was 26,081. A total of 547,713 fans have streamed through the gates to watch the first 21 matches.
FIFA officials say the expanded tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is on track to be the best attended in the competition's history, with more than 1.5 million tickets already bought.
Saturday marks a new chapter in Canberra Raiders history, so maybe it's time to do something "old-fashioned".
Mix 106.3 insiders say the station boasts the only local commercial call team in the country commentating NRLW matches throughout the season.
The Raiders on Mix call team will cover every Raiders NRLW game this season, the next of which is their first home game against the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium on Saturday, before the call team back up for the men's game between the Raiders and Newcastle.
"We're the only ones, as far as I can tell, treating the NRL Women's competition as the same product, with the same level of attention as the men's product," Raiders on Mix play-by-play caller Chris Coleman said.
"When the Raiders were awarded the licence, it was going to be an expansion of their brand. Our brand is Raiders on Mix, so they expand their brand, we expand our brand, and get on board for the ride.
"This weekend being the double-header, and a lot of women's players being new or unknown quantities to the fans, it is a really good excuse to do something old-fashioned and take a radio to the footy.
"We'll share what we've been able to learn. The Raiders have been great with giving us access to the players - when they could obviously, with the players association dispute.
"It's a chance for people to get to know this new side representing Canberra."
Coleman will be joined this weekend by Phil Small, Adam Jansen and Samantha Rose.
Canberra took their first steps into the NRLW arena during a 28-14 loss to a Cronulla Sharks outfit inspired by Emma Tonegato and Jada Taylor last week - and the Mix team were there every step of the way as they called the game from the Mawson Raiders club.
So if you want to tune in, this weekend's double-header can be found on Mix 106.3 in Canberra or on the iHeart Radio and LiSTNR apps.
As if Matt Giteau, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Drew Mitchell playing fourth grade rugby for the Queanbeyan Whites wasn't enough, two more greats could join them next year.
George Smith and David Pocock have floated a desire to suit up for Queanbeyan's Win The Day charity round next year. Imagine being the fourth grader on the other side of that line-up.
Queanbeyan wore one-off commemorative jerseys to raise awareness for Win The Day - the charity Kristy Giteau built to help families struggling with a loved one who has a rare cancer.
Giteau reckoned his quad was "hanging on by a thread". Ashley-Cooper might have torn his calf, and Drew Mitchell had "done everything".
But not before Giteau scored with his first touch, Mitchell scored a runaway intercept try and Ashley-Cooper folded ball runners like he was still in his heyday.
Few around Uni-Norths Owls could forget the day the club raised $40,000 to help rebuild a Tongan village ravaged by a tsunami.
Now the club wants to make a difference closer to home with their John I Dent Cup clash against Canberra Royals on Saturday doubling as a chance to raise money for mental health programs supporting youth and young adults.
The Owls are providing mental health counselling services to players via partnerships with Headspace and Mental Illness Education ACT, with funds raised at ANU North Oval this week to aid those programs.
"Last year's fundraising for the Tongan village of Kanokupolu was such an incredible experience for the local community and club," Owls secretary John Fely said.
"This year we want to highlight Hands Across Canberra's message of embedding a culture that gives back to the local community and support emerging issues and needs.
"We've seen the impact of the last few years on young peoples' mental wellbeing and emerging needs for support, so we know how vital free services like those provided by Headspace are."
As the cost of living goes up, the number of weekend warriors on Canberra courts and fields goes down.
Australian Sports Foundation data shows 52 per cent of clubs surveyed have identified cost of living increases as a major barrier to member registrations.
Now the Mother Teresa School netball club in Harrison plans to subsidise fees for players after receiving an $8000 cash injection as part of the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh netball grants.
The club plans to put the money towards registration fees which will completely cover those enduring financial hardship, purchasing new equipment, and running clinics and courses for parents who wish to volunteer as coaches or umpires.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
