As more mornings feel colder than they actually are, some of our striped residents got to have a bit of winter fun.
Tigers at the National Zoo and Aquarium were gifted with snow play for World Tiger Day.
"We've had plenty of dogs and kangaroos enjoying Snowplay at Corin over the years, but it's not often we get to share the snow with tigers and monkeys!," Ashleigh Harrow, the zoo's marketing manager, said.
Sigh. The rest of us are still shivering through the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology said Canberra Airport experienced minus 5.9 degrees about 4.45am which felt like minus 8.5 degrees while the lowest temperature recorded in Tuggeranong was minus 8.7 degrees about 7.30am.
But this is "fairly standard" for the region according to senior climatologist Hugh McDowell.
"Minus 5.9 is not particularly unusual for Canberra. We had the same minimum temperature a week ago and we've had multiple mornings of minus five already this month," Mr McDowell said.
As the day progresses, we will thankfully experience a maximum of 16 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
On Friday, the Bureau predicts a medium chance of rain with a low of two degrees and a top of 14 degrees. Showers are most likely to hit in the late morning and afternoon, do carry umbrellas, just in case.
"The temperature [on Friday] morning is two degrees, so not as cold, but probably with a bit more cloud cover around," Mr McDowell said.
"Then we look to the rest of the weekend, it's partly cloudy to mostly sunny weather, dry. There might be a few spots on Saturday, but probably not."
READ ALSO:
There is a slight chance of brief and light rain, most likely on Saturday afternoon or evening. The weekend will start off partly cloudy with skies gradually clearing up on Sunday.
On Saturday and Sunday, it will be a top of 17 degrees, five degrees above the average maximum temperature.
"For Canberra this is well above the average for this time of year [when] average max temperatures hover around 12 or 13 degrees at this time," the Bureau spokesperson said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.