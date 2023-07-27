The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra weather: Tigers at National Zoo and Aquarium play with snow as cold days lie ahead

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 27 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As more mornings feel colder than they actually are, some of our striped residents got to have a bit of winter fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.