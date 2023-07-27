The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 28, 1969

By Jess Hollingsworth
July 28 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1969.
The month of July in 1969 will forever be stamped in history as the one and only trip to the moon. While the world watched the launch and the first steps on the moon, not much was made of the astronauts coming home. On this day in 1969, The Canberra Times shared a story from America of how the astronauts were looked after when they landed and what the following days would look like for them.

