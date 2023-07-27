Times Past: July 28, 1969

The month of July in 1969 will forever be stamped in history as the one and only trip to the moon. While the world watched the launch and the first steps on the moon, not much was made of the astronauts coming home. On this day in 1969, The Canberra Times shared a story from America of how the astronauts were looked after when they landed and what the following days would look like for them.
From Houston, America - Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin Aldrin and Michael Collins came home to the manned spacecraft centre.
The trio were driven to the space agency complex, where they stepped out of the caravan mobile quarantine facility which had been their home for 62 hours since their splashdown landing in the pacific on Thursday, into the crew receiving area at 6.35pm, Canberra time.
The astronauts were unloaded from their stainless steel mobile unit into a laboratory where it was assured that no possible moon germs could get out.
The spacemen were due to have their first debriefing session about 4am the next day Canberra time. During the next 15 days, they were to relive every moment of their space adventure, going over everything in minute detail with a succession of specialists.
They would also undergo the closest possible overall medical scrutiny.
The three men were greeted at Ellington Air Force Base by a brass band, cheers and the sight of their wives, families and a crown waving American flags. More than four thousand people jammed the narrow apron bordering the air field. Wives and families were perched on top of a platform the height of the quarantine van windows and talked with the astronauts by a microphone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.