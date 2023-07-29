It is impossible to have too much fresh asparagus, picked as the tips just emerge from the soil, totally tender and soft, not fibrous. We grow old-fashioned Mary Washington, fat white, purple and various hybrids known by letters and numbers, and to be honest they taste about the same, though the purple ones are fun and the fat ones ridiculously sumptuous steamed and dipped into hollandaise sauce then eaten with your fingers, suitable for a Henry the Eighth-type banquet but without the executions.