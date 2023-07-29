The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jackie French: Pomegranates and other late-winter luxuries

Jackie French
By Jackie French
July 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ever tried pomegranate tea? Picture Shutterstock
Ever tried pomegranate tea? Picture Shutterstock

I picked the last of our pomegranate crop this week, six fruit still hanging on the tree, hard, shrivelled and yellow, but rich with juice inside. Now I am sitting with my feet up in a warm room, tapping on a solar-powered laptop while drinking fresh pomegranate tea (scoop pomegranate into tea pot, pour in boiling water; leave to brew). I am feeling extremely glad I live in a land and a time of such comfort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.