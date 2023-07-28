The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 29, 1964

July 29 2023 - 12:00am
The front page on this day in 1964.
On this day in 1964, The Canberra Times shared the ongoing story of a large herd of cattle that had been caught in deep snow on the outskirts of the ACT. The story had spread across the ACT and surrounding NSW, prompting farmers, citizens and even the Royal Air Force to try and help save the cattle by offering services and feed.

