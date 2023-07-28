Times Past: July 29, 1964

On this day in 1964, The Canberra Times shared the ongoing story of a large herd of cattle that had been caught in deep snow on the outskirts of the ACT. The story had spread across the ACT and surrounding NSW, prompting farmers, citizens and even the Royal Air Force to try and help save the cattle by offering services and feed.
A race was on at Cooleman Plains for bales of fodder being dropped by air for snow-trapped cattle.
It was the wombats versus the cattle. The day before, after the second fodder drop, wombats were seen racing out from thickets towards the hay. In most cases they reached the hay first - and were dinning well by the time the cattle arrived.
The herd of 774 cattle had been trapped by snow on the Cooleman Plains for nearly three weeks.
Fodder was dropped from the RAAF Dakota transport aircraft operating from Fairbairn RAAF base. It was flown by Flight Lieutenant J. McKenzie, who flew the first air drop three days before.
A Canberra Times reporter who observed the most recent airdrop from a Cessna Skymaster aircraft of Air Charter Tours said the cattle were obviously much healthier after having been fed on Sunday.
Bulldozers were expected to reach the cattle imminently to prepare a way out for them to Talbingo.
The owner of the cattle, Ruby Cochrane, had received offers of fodder from Lake Bathurst, Gundagai, Batemans Bay, Tumut, Cootamundra, Corrowtha and Adelong.
Pictures on page five showed the snow-covered paddocks with the cattle bunched together in search of feed. The cattle were in the process of being moved to Wagga Wagga when they were trapped by blizzards. The incident had attracted nationwide interest from other grazier farmers which had brought in the feed offers from a wide area.
Page five pictures: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11474687
