It's the one part of the home we take for granted.
Driveways suffer from constant wear and tear and can make a home look shabby and in need of maintenance.
A simple upgrade to the exterior can add great value and improve your house's curb appeal.
Dulux has just launched its first Concrete and Paving products range.
A three-stage, heavy-duty coating system that can cover all the defects the years have left on your driveway or entrance paving.
Available to coat both bare concrete and sealed surfaces, Dulux Concrete and Paving has been developed with an advanced product formulation suitable for everyday consumer application on concrete and paving areas such as driveways, garage floors, paths and patios.
Dulux brand manager Sorren Henderson said replacing concrete or other paved surfaces was quite costly.
"Not only would you need to fork out funds for building materials, but also a hefty fee for a trade specialist to complete the work, and in some instances, additional fees for council permits," she said.
"With this new product range in market, we hope to be able to educate consumers so they have the knowledge and tools to be able to execute a more affordable yet effective upgrade to these areas of the home without needing to rip up the existing surfaces."
And areas such as a driveway or pathway don't only exist for a function; they are also a crucial design element that can feed into your home's overall look and feel and, in turn, increase your street appeal.
"With the cost of living on the rise, people are looking for more cost-effective ways to live - that includes taking on their own home improvements and renovations. With this new range, our customers will be able to stay on top of home maintenance and create living environments that they love - both inside and out."
Suitable for application over worn and stained surfaces, the Dulux Concrete and Paving range is slip resistant, able to be tinted to Dulux's full-colour library (thousands of colours to choose from) and has superior durability for a premium finish that is ideal for high traffic areas.
Launching in Bunnings and select independent stores across Australia from April this year, Dulux Concrete and Paving will be available in various sizes.
From 1L, 2L, 4L and 10L (depending on the product, pricing ranges from $34.90 for the smaller-sized tins and up to $299.90 for the larger, 10L tins).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.