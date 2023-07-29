The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 30, 1993

By Jess Hollingsworth
July 30 2023 - 12:00am
The front page on this day in 1993.
Sometimes we need to look back and see just how far we have come. On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on a former politician who was championing women's rights both in and out of politics for herself and for those to follow.

