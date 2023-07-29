Times Past: July 30, 1993

Sometimes we need to look back and see just how far we have come. On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on a former politician who was championing women's rights both in and out of politics for herself and for those to follow.
Former Democrats leader Janine Haines was back in Canberra paying her first visit to Old Parliament House since she vacated it for the new premises back in 1988. She delivered a lunchtime lecture, "Political Change in Australia - Some Landmarks for Women".
But talking before the lecture, it quickly became clear this was no former senator, content to wallow in an imaginary golden past. "Mellow? I'm nowhere near old enough to mellow!" she protested.
The fact is Ms Haines, defeated in 1990 when she sought to transfer to the House of Representatives, had left Parliament but not politics. Make no mistake: Janine Haines was on a crusade and her cause was women.
She was adamant political change had seldom lived up to expectations. Despite centuries of "reforms", the lot for women still left a lot to be desired. The core of the problem was English common law, which argued when a woman married, her own identity was absorbed in her husband's.
Ms Haines said many reforms were illusionary: women had the right to be elected to Parliament but were resented for doing so. Attitudes had tended to lag behind legislation: the news media should be more concerned about their representation of women. And men? A significant group had seriously taken on board the changed status of women, another group "would probably tag along" and another third "just didn't want to know about it".
She was still running hot - and unapologetically unmellowed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.