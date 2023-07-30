Times Past: July 31, 1990

It's never too late to change up your career path. With an alarming decline in people choosing to do a trade in 2023, on this day in 1990 The Canberra Times shared a story on an "older" apprentice who saw an opportunity. He was a butcher, then a builder and saw success almost immediately.
Mark Porreca quit high school in his second year. He became an apprentice butcher, did his time and even used to relief manage his boss's eight shops. In 1986 he travelled to the United States. "I met a lot of people there who were carpenters," he said. "They earned more than butchers and had no trouble picking up jobs."
Two days after returning to his home at Narooma from the United States, Mr Porreca headed for Canberra. "I came to look for an apprenticeship as a carpenter. I was nearly 25. I went to the Apprenticeship Board and discovered that I wasn't too old to get a start," he said.
His next call was to the Master Builders, as it was then known: "My brother Tim was apprenticed to them. I asked them to put me on."
The MBA did and in 1987 Mark Porreca found himself in the employ of Toscan Enterprises. His entry in carpentry also meant he had to attend tech [school] one day per week.
"By doing an apprenticeship I was both back at school and learning a trade. I was doing it because I wanted to, whereas a lot of other guys were there because their parents had sent them," Mark said.
Mr Porreca had been named ACT Apprentice of the Year and he would have to get used to success because the ACT Vocational Training Authority had just named him the outstanding apprentice for 1990 in carpentry and joinery.
After these successes, Mr Porreca worked on his own account and occasionally with his uncle. He would build a house a year and said there was plenty of work in the ACT for carpenters.
And at 28 he still had all his digits - not bad for someone who had been a butcher and who was now wielding the carpenter tools of the trade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.