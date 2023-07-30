The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 31, 1990

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
July 31 2023 - 12:00am
The front page on this day in 1990.
It's never too late to change up your career path. With an alarming decline in people choosing to do a trade in 2023, on this day in 1990 The Canberra Times shared a story on an "older" apprentice who saw an opportunity. He was a butcher, then a builder and saw success almost immediately.

