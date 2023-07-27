Alcohol spilled across a liquor store floor as a recently released prisoner allegedly assaulted the manager with "a violent flurry of punches" that caused him "immediate pain".
Customers also clashed with the alleged robber, Nathaniel Coulin Coulter, according to police documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The documents allege Coulter, who had only been released from jail eight days earlier, entered Dina's Liquor in Civic about 3.10pm on Wednesday.
He is said to have taken 14 cans of Jack Daniel's and Woodstock out of the fridges and put them in his backpack.
As Coulter then allegedly headed for the exit without paying, a customer grabbed his arm in an attempt to stop him leaving.
"[Coulter] has turned and pushed the customer away, resulting in a verbal confrontation," police allege.
"Another unknown customer has intervened between the two parties to separate them."
At this stage, CCTV footage is said to show the store manager grabbing Coulter's bag and trying to pull it away from him.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Coulter allegedly responded by punching the manager in the side of the head.
"With [the manager] still holding onto [Coulter]'s bag, [Coulter] has thrown a violent flurry of punches at [him], striking him approximately five more times to the head area," the police documents state.
This, according to officers, resulted in the manager letting go of the bag and the cans of alcohol tumbling out of it.
"[Coulter] has again attacked [the manager] by using both hands to push him forcefully to the chest and face area, twice," police allege.
Officers say Coulter eventually collected his bag and one can of Woodstock, valued at $5.95, before leaving.
The manager called police, who arrested Coulter near the East Row McDonald's about 20 minutes later.
Coulter was allegedly intoxicated and aggressive towards the officers who apprehended him.
When the 21-year-old Moncrieff man faced court on Thursday, charged with robbery, he did not enter a plea.
He applied for bail through Legal Aid duty lawyer Ketinia McGowan, who said the offence, if proven, would be of low objective seriousness.
Ms McGowan also told the court Coulter intended to engage with an alcohol and drug rehabilitation service once he obtained a phone, which he had not managed to do since being released from jail.
"Since [his release], he has been trying hard to get his life back on track," Ms McGowan told magistrate Jane Campbell.
"As your honour knows, this is not always a linear path."
Ms Campbell remanded Coulter in custody without needing to hear from prosecutor Mitchell Greig.
She noted Coulter had signed a good behaviour order when he was released from prison last week, with further jail time suspended.
"If a suspended sentence is not a deterrent for Mr Coulter not to offend, then I don't see how I could have any confidence he would comply with bail conditions," the magistrate said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.