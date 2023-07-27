The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Nathaniel Coulter refused bail over alleged Dina's Liquor robbery

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathaniel Coulter, who was refused bail on Thursday. Picture Facebook
Nathaniel Coulter, who was refused bail on Thursday. Picture Facebook

Alcohol spilled across a liquor store floor as a recently released prisoner allegedly assaulted the manager with "a violent flurry of punches" that caused him "immediate pain".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.