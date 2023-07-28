Perhaps, some misconstrue unchangeable Church doctrine about who can administer the sacraments and who can take on certain roles within the Church as clericalism, but this will never change and nor should it; for example, lay people will never be able to celebrate the Mass or administer the sacrament of penance, nor will there ever be a Catholic Church with female priests, this is not my opinion but the teaching of the Church, Pope Saint John-Paul II wrote in the apostolic letter Ordinatio Sacerdotalis, "that the Church has no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women and that this judgement is to be definitively held by all the Church's faithful".

