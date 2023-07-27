This year, in Boston where I have lived whilst on sabbatical, I have experienced apocalyptic skies filled with dense smoky air, from fires burning in Canada, thousands of kilometres away. Cities along the eastern seaboard of the US have rarely encountered smoke levels that pose health risks, especially at the severity witnessed during this event. What we see now is a sign of things to come, as places once rarely affected now suffer from more intense and frequent blazes, and what was once rare is now experienced with routine.