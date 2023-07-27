In the middle of an Australian winter, scorching heat seems a world away. Yet, as hundreds of millions of people across Southern Europe, North America, and China have suffered through blistering heat waves in the first half of July, it's clear that our climate is changing. The scorching heat adds to a growing sense of urgency, particularly when considered alongside other global extreme weather events, such as our own recent Black Summer.
As an emergency medicine specialist, my firsthand experiences have made me acutely aware of the profound toll extreme weather can take on our health. In emergency departments here in Australia, I have seen patients with asthma struggling to breathe due to the effects of bushfire smoke, elderly patients with worsening heart failure during heatwaves, the extreme anxiety and distress of those who have lost their houses and livelihoods from fire and flood.
This year, in Boston where I have lived whilst on sabbatical, I have experienced apocalyptic skies filled with dense smoky air, from fires burning in Canada, thousands of kilometres away. Cities along the eastern seaboard of the US have rarely encountered smoke levels that pose health risks, especially at the severity witnessed during this event. What we see now is a sign of things to come, as places once rarely affected now suffer from more intense and frequent blazes, and what was once rare is now experienced with routine.
We know that to some extent the shocking heatwaves in the northern hemisphere would have been "virtually impossible" without the influence of human-caused climate change, according to research published this week. The World Meteorological Organization earlier this month declared an El Nino event, setting the stage for the likelihood of higher global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns. June was the hottest month on record, shattering average temperature records; we have seen records tumble day after day, as record heat threatens communities and lives.
Heat waves are a major health hazard, and lead to more heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease and mental health problems. Bushfire smoke increases the risk of lung diseases, such as asthma and bronchitis, heart disease and lung cancer, particularly in groups like older people, those who are pregnant, infants and children. The effects of climate change are very real, to our communities and the front line workers who treat them when their health suffers.
I'm concerned about what the implications of climate change will inevitably be for us, here in Australia, - especially over the coming summer. I'm concerned about the heightened risks of heatwaves and bushfires. I'm concerned about how the already strained healthcare system - and my patients - will cope.
Australians living in communities that historically had little exposure to fire, smoke, floods, or heatwaves will now find themselves confronted with these events with alarming frequency and proximity. Unfortunately, we see the consequences of this lack of preparedness in the illnesses and deaths resulting from severe weather events linked to climate change. We now need to act and prepare for the once unthinkable.
Amidst all of this, there is still promise and hope - but we need to act decisively.
As the 14th highest carbon emitter and 3rd highest carbon exporter in the world, Australia must do its share to limit global warming to under 1.5 degrees. It's critical that we abandon all existing fossil fuel projects, as well as any proposed ones - without exception - including the gas project in Beetaloo Basin. This gargantuan project could result in annual greenhouse emissions equivalent to approximately 22 per cent of Australia's current annual total.
READ MORE:
We must also come to terms with the new reality of at least a 1.5 degrees temperature increase and its impacts and invest in strengthening adaptation measures. How can we do this?
By investing in primary and preventative healthcare, such as GP clinics, we can safeguard the wellbeing of our communities. People with well-managed chronic conditions show greater resilience against the health impacts of climate change and have fewer hospitalisations. Reimagining our communities through initiatives like urban greening and the creation of green spaces can lower temperatures by up to 3 degrees. Establishing "community hubs" in central locations such as community centres and libraries fosters social cohesion, which not only reduces deaths and illnesses during heatwaves but also serves as a hub for education, information sharing, and access to help during extreme weather events.
To ensure we are prepared for future extreme weather events, we must invest in vulnerability assessments for our communities and healthcare systems. Equipping them with the necessary tools will help safeguard public health, while education stands as one of our most effective resources by ensuring that everyone understand what their risk is and what they need to do.
The time for action is now. By taking swift action, we can address the challenges posed by climate change, protect public health, and build resilient communities that thrive in a cleaner and greener future. The choice is ours to make.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.