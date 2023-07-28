Kirsty writes: "Not only have I read War and Peace, I own three or four different dramatic productions of it. I used to go to the Paddington Twin in the 1970s on the weekends to watch Sergei Bondarchuk's 6.5-hour masterpiece for which the Battle of Borodino was reenacted on the actual battlefield. One of the first things I remember seeing Anthony Hopkins in was the 1972 BBC mini-series production of War and Peace." She addresses a reader's question about why there's very little being said about the film Sound of Freedom: " It probably has a lot to do with the fact that it is not based in fact and is just another example of the myths spread by the 'sex trafficking' conspiracy theorists. There are very real questions about the actions of the subject of the movie. And he's not coming out of it in a good light."

