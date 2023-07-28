This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
I miss the pain. Until this week it had been an awfully long time since I'd felt its sting. I'd forgotten how much it hurt. But having experienced it again I've developed a craving for more.
Scientists call it "the pain of paying", that momentary pang of regret when we hand over a wad of cash for something we have bought. You don't need to read the countless scientific studies confirming it. We all experienced it when paper money ruled the world.
Cash, unlike plastic cards and digital money transfers, is visceral. It's real. You can smell and feel it. Creased or crisp, it belongs to you.
I was running late for a cash-only seminar and had no paper money to cover the admission fee. The supermarket was crowded so I went to the local ATM. It's the only one we have since the Commonwealth Bank shut its branch and cowardly slunk out of town a year ago.
I withdrew $20, wincing at the extortionate $2.50 surcharge. But the real agony came when I paid at the door. I've grown so accustomed to swiping and tapping that the act of handing over cash to a stranger made me hesitate. This was the true pain of paying. This was my money. This seminar had better be worth it.
The rapid push toward a cashless society, driven by banks, credit card companies and that swathe of tech billionaires wielding their unprecedented wealth and influence to reshape society, was underlined again this week with news that $1 billion in cash has vanished from circulation in Australia over the past year.
It's the first decline in circulating notes since the decimal system was introduced in 1966. Three quarters of us are now considered low-cash users, using paper money for only one in every five in-person transactions.
Another reason for the cashless cheer squad to smile. But let's be honest. The overwhelming majority of us have warmed to these changes, lured by the countless promises of a new and simpler world offering greater convenience and choice.
As usual, though, we've been duped. Paying by waving a phone or card may be easier than fumbling through a fistful of crumpled notes and a pocket of heavy coins. But science is proving that without the pain of handing over hard cash, we spend more. No wonder we're being encouraged to become dutiful digital citizens.
Not long ago a team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology placed 28 volunteers in a noisy metallic tube and conducted MRI scans on their brains while they made purchasing decisions. The results were emphatic and backed previous experiments. Paying by card frees us from the pain of paying and encourages us to "step on the gas", pushing the cost factor out of our minds.
Each time a participant used a card for payment, it activated a section of their brain called the striatum which triggers pleasurable feelings by releasing the chemical dopamine. Spending with a card rewards us with the same emotions we experience from sex and the odour of freshly baked bread. It's also why dopamine makes drugs like cocaine and amphetamines so addictive.
But who really wins? Visa and Mastercard are two of the most profitable companies in the world, boasting net margins of 51 and 46 per cent. Last year they pulled in more than $200 billion in merchant service fees. These kings of the cashless world understand the science behind how we buy. They tantalise us with "reward points" - another technique to make us spend more.
It's also why merchants continue exploiting the left-digit effect or "charm prices", where the cost of an item often ends in 99 cents. A mass of evidence shows our brains are drawn to the first figure on the left, which is why something priced at $1.99 is always more appealing than $2.00. Another dopamine hit. Just like the carefully orchestrated mood music and air scents employed by big retailers.
What you don't hear from the cashless cheer squad are constructive suggestions on how to prevent digital payments further marginalising the poor, the infirmed and the elderly. They dismiss as nostalgic troglodytes those who cling to cash and find it difficult to navigate the new digital landscape.
A brave new world? A cashless society is inevitable. It's almost here. But despite its shiny promises will it be any different to the old one?
Not a chance. Having removed the pain of paying, you can safely put your money on the rich to keep on getting richer.
THEY SAID IT: "The more cashless our society becomes, the more our moral compass slips." - Dan Ariely, Professor of Psychology and Behavioural Economics
YOU SAID IT: A cheeky challenge saw John pick and start reading War and Peace. To his surprise, he's thoroughly enjoying it and wondering what other classics gathering dust on the shelves should be read.
Kirsty writes: "Not only have I read War and Peace, I own three or four different dramatic productions of it. I used to go to the Paddington Twin in the 1970s on the weekends to watch Sergei Bondarchuk's 6.5-hour masterpiece for which the Battle of Borodino was reenacted on the actual battlefield. One of the first things I remember seeing Anthony Hopkins in was the 1972 BBC mini-series production of War and Peace." She addresses a reader's question about why there's very little being said about the film Sound of Freedom: " It probably has a lot to do with the fact that it is not based in fact and is just another example of the myths spread by the 'sex trafficking' conspiracy theorists. There are very real questions about the actions of the subject of the movie. And he's not coming out of it in a good light."
"Loved War and Peace in my late teens," writes Judy. "The intensity of love and passion and the trauma of war and deceit. Go see Natasha, Pierre and the Comet of 1812 at the Eternity Theatre in Sydney. Highlight of the theatre season of 2023."
Gary writes: "Having just read your article about War and Peace prompted me to suggest a book to you. Abyss - The Cuban Missile Crisis 1962 written by Max Hastings is a great book about how close the world came to obliteration in 1962. When I first purchased it, I was daunted by the 538 pages. But as I progressed through it, I became aware that this was really a point in our history that should be learnt, analysed and learnt from."
Janet's a fan. "For a novel written 150-plus years ago it has relevance today. If you want insights into craven self interest, hypocrisy and revenge read War and Peace. The characters chase power, influence and money and sadly we can recognise in them our own politicians and public servants, even a glimpse of a PWC partner. Nothing has changed. Read of young Rostov, a member of the Hussars, finding fault in senior officers' actions and openly challenging them. He's strongly urged not to 'rock the boat' for the sake of trust and harmony between 'the brothers' in the unit. Sounds familiar? Remember the testimony in the BRS defamation case of inordinate pressure brought to bear on SAS soldiers? 'Toe the line, shut up and don't question those in authority'. Nothing has changed."
"I got into the masterpieces from my mid-teens onwards, although I didn't tackle War and Peace until my 40s (great ending!)," writes Michael. "The best give great insights into human psychology, such as Madame Bovary and Crime and Punishment. The only one I had to give up on was Ulysses, by James Joyce - the most boring stream of consciousness on record!"
Ilia writes: "What a fantastic Hemingway quote! I admire your courage and resilience with Mr Tolstoy. I picked up War and Peace in my late teens and relegated it to the 'tedious soap opera' pile after the first two chapters. I enjoyed Anna Karenina about 20 years ago. Perhaps I've matured enough to endure War and Peace now. I also applaud your plan to attempt Ulysses. I'm positive you will triumph - I read it while heavily pregnant (brain frazzled) as background for a mural commissioned by the Irish Club. Somehow I survived the Joycean world - lots of breaks, note taking and visualising helped along the way. I am still not quite ready for Finnegans Wake however!"
"War and Peace has been on my to do list for about 20 years, also after a recommendation from a friend," writes Ian. "Needless to say I haven't got to it yet. Perhaps I'll bump it up the list based on your challenge, which feels like a challenge to the rest of us. The key to a good book is of course that you want to keep picking it up again after putting it down. A thick book like that is gold, as it keeps giving and giving, and can define a whole period of one's life, particularly if like me, you are a slow reader."
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
