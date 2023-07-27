It's the big bopper battle that's been born out of Royals blood.
Canberra Raiders prop Grace Kemp was excited by the prospect of taking on Jillaroos enforcer Millie Boyle at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Kemp's taken special notice of the Sydney Roosters prop's career, given they both played rugby union for Royals in the ACT Premier XVs competition.
After playing SuperW for Queensland, Boyle code-hopped to the Brisbane Broncos and started her path to three NRLW premierships.
Now she's with the star-studded Roosters, while Kemp's beginning her own NRLW career.
Kemp also came through the Royals ranks before playing for the ACT Brumbies and the Wallaroos.
But she'll come off the bench for just her second NRLW game - and the Raiders' first ever home game - against Boyle and the Roosters on Saturday.
"I definitely looked up to Millie. She even played for the same club at Royals that I have growing up," Kemp said.
"It's definitely special to be able to verse her - I'm so keen to rip in with the girls.
"She's a tough girl, but I can't wait to go head-to-head with her.
"I'm sort of on a similar path, but I guess we're such different players. We have had the same pathways and opportunities as each other, but I think we bring something different.
"I've never been able to be on a squad with her or play her as an individual so [it's] something knew and exciting."
Kemp was blown away by her NRLW debut, which kicked her expectations out of the park.
She thought she'd pulled up well directly after Sunday's game - where she ran for 83 metres and made five tackle busts in 31 minutes of work - but really felt it the day after.
Now she's ready for her second stanza.
"I think it's blown it out of expectations really," Kemp said.
"The level of professionalism that we're receiving as a squad and in the program is unreal and it's something I'm so grateful for.
"I've always wanted to be a professional athlete and I definitely feel like I am here."
The players' families will form a guard of honour as they run out for their maiden home game, while Kemp had most of her family at her Raiders debut last weekend as well - something she hadn't experienced before.
Kemp's played at Canberra Stadium before - playing SuperW for the Brumbies - and was blown away by the Viking clap when the squad was introduced to the crowd at Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker's 300th NRL game.
It's something she couldn't wait to experience as the Raiders push for a crowd of 7000 - to beat the 6769 who turned up at Seiffert Oval when the Raiders entered the men's competition back in 1982.
Kemp was thankful for the way the NRL players and the rest of the club had embraced them, and how they already feel part of the community.
ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry and former Jillaroo Nicole Pollard-Fleming will blow the Viking horn on Saturday, with the first home game coinciding with the NRL's women-in-league round.
"So excited to play at home. I love playing at [Canberra Stadium] - it holds a very special place in my heart and to be able to play at home with the Raiders crowd, with the support of the men's [team] is so cool," she said.
"The backing from the club as well, having the men wear our kit it's definitely special and it feels like everyone's backing us, so loving it."
NRLW ROUND TWO
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 12.50pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
