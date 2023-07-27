Three people have been arrested in relation to an alleged carjacking on the roof of the Canberra Centre.
ACT Policing alleges a man approached a white Toyota Corolla hatchback, with a woman inside, about 5.50pm on Monday.
Officers say the man threatened the woman with a knife before entering her car and driving away once she had complied.
Operation TORIC officers have since apprehended a trio of suspects, with the alleged carjacker now behind bars.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Lachlan Alan Smith did not apply for bail when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, accused of five offences.
He did not enter pleas to charges of aggravated robbery, theft, driving while disqualified, driving as an unsupervised learner, and driving a motor vehicle without consent.
Magistrate Jane Campbell read the charges to Smith, revealing the knife allegedly used to steal the $20,000 car had a 15-centimetre blade.
Smith is due back in court on August 17.
In the meantime, police have issued a public appeal for information.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the white Toyota Corolla being driven erratically soon after 5.50pm on Monday night," they said.
"The car had three-letter ACT registration of NGO, however these plates have since been recovered.
"The white Corolla remains outstanding and anyone with information about its location is urged to come forward."
Witnesses are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the organisation's website.
"Please quote reference 7491298," police said. "Information can be provided anonymously."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.