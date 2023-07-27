The Canberra Times
Lachlan Smith remanded in custody over alleged Canberra Centre carjacking

Sara Garrity
By Blake Foden, and Sara Garrity
Updated July 27 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 1:49pm
The Canberra Centre, in Civic. Picture Shutterstock
Three people have been arrested in relation to an alleged carjacking on the roof of the Canberra Centre.

