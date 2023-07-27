Three people have been arrested in relation to an alleged car jacking on a rooftop car park at the Canberra Centre on Monday.
ACT Policing reported a man approached a white Toyota Corolla hatchback with a woman inside at about 6pm on Monday.
They allege the man threatened the woman with a knife, before entering her car and driving away once she had complied.
The man then drove away at speed but allegedly pulled over to pick up two women before he left the car park, police reported.
ACT Policing said they had since arrested three people in relation to the alleged car jacking, and are asking any witnesses of the incident to come forward.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the white Toyota Corolla being driven erratically soon after 5.50pm on Monday night," they said.
"The car had three letter ACT registration of NGO however these plates have since been recovered.
"The white Corolla remains outstanding and anyone with information about its location is urged to come forward."
Witnesses are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via their website.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
