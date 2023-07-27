The Canberra Times
Three arrested after alleged Canberra Centre carjacking on Monday, July 24

Updated July 27 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:49pm
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Picture by Karleen Minney
Three people have been arrested in relation to an alleged car jacking on a rooftop car park at the Canberra Centre on Monday.

