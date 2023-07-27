The Canberra Times
Why is it taking the ACT govt so long to make the AMC fit for purpose

By Letters to the Editor
July 28 2023 - 5:30am
ACT Corrections bureaucrats struggled to answer straightforward questions about the AMC at estimates. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Whilst attending a session of Senate Estimates at the ACT Legislative Assembly, I was interested in hearing questions and answers in relation to ACT Corrective Services (ACT CS), which was primarily focused on the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC), including the Transitional Release Program (TRP) and the Transitional Release Centre (TRC).

