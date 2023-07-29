Behind the curtain: Sydney Opera House as you've never seen it before

From all the way up here, the stage stretches out far beneath me, the rows of purple seats climbing up beyond. I have never seen the grandiose Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House like this before - in fact, only a handful of people ever have. This elevated platform, with its stack of keyboards just beneath my fingers, is normally reserved solely for the Concert Hall's organ player... and now, for the visitors on this very special tour.
The only time Steve, one of our guides, has ever come up here before was on the previous tour a month earlier (the first of its kind). It seems he wasn't exaggerating when he and his colleague greeted us this morning and declared, "we are truly going behind the scenes - to places even we've never been before!"
It's one of the reasons we're being accompanied by some of the Opera House's resident experts. Surrounded by more than 10,000 pipes making up the world's largest mechanical pipe organ, stage manager Suzanne Tunchon explains how it took two years to tune, why some parts are made of wood, and how there's even a bass drum hidden in the middle ("I never knew that!" Steve exclaims).
The Sydney Opera House is one of the most iconic buildings in Australia - perhaps almost so familiar that we sometimes take it for granted. That's why, to celebrate its 50th birthday this year, these areas never before seen by the public have been opened up for five exclusive 'Hidden House' tours of just 10 people each time (for a total of 50 visitors - see what they did there?). I've been lucky enough to join the second one.
The tour starts on ground level, in what's known as Central Passage, a bustling mini-city where staging crews have direct access to all the main performance venues, pieces of operatic sets filling every available space, the Egyptian gold of Aida next to the whimsical vibrancy of The Tales of Hoffmann.
From here, we quickly descend four levels below the surface, where an enormous loading dock has been carved into the sandstone, reinforced walls protecting us from the pressure of the harbour. The semi-trailers parked here unloading instruments for a concert are just two of the thousand vehicles that can come through every week, with the average opera using 14 semi-trailers worth of sets and equipment, we're told.
It's these bits of trivia I find so intriguing, another bonus of these exclusive tours, because the standard ones don't include time with these senior specialists. Sometimes it's just little things they point out along the way. "We have the same brand of carpet they use in Buckingham Palace," head of staging, Warren Sutton, tells us. Or the more complicated, like when Warren takes us up into the gallery of the Joan Sutherland Theatre and explains how the flybars are used to whoosh in scenery or lighting.
We arrive on the stage of the theatre by lift - not a standard lift, mind you, but one that's almost 11 metres wide, is able to lift 10 tonnes, and can even become part of the theatre's floor. From here, we walk down to the orchestra pit, past a procession of double basses (they're too big for the musicians to take home every day) into the orchestra pit, where I get the chance to stand at the conductor's podium and flick a baton.
"Everyone has secret stories about the orchestra pit net," says head of lighting, Matt Osborn, looking up at the net strung out above us. Legend says it was installed decades ago when a chicken fell onto a cellist during a performance. But, as we find out, it's also saved many humans over the years (often directors or lighting staff who fall backwards while looking up at the rig during rehearsals).
It's both fair and fascinating that this behind-the-scenes tour focuses on the people who keep everything running smoothly, seeing as normally audiences are focused just on the performers (jokingly referred to as "warm props" by our other guide, Bruce). And they really do seem to know everything. Suzanne demonstrates how a stage manager watches the monitors and keeps everyone on track, Warren's tales of what it takes to change sets for two different operas in a day are terrifying, while Matt leads us up seemingly endless stairs to the very top and back of the Concert Hall to a small room where we blast the spotlights and follow an imaginary soprano around the stage.
Outside the follow-spot room, on the clanking metal walkways just beneath the tiles at the very top of one of the sails, there's graffiti written on wooden boardings, much of it going back many years. Ironically, even though these (sometimes obscene) scribbles defaced a heritage icon, they are now part of the heritage themselves and can't be removed.
It's a reminder that the Sydney Opera House is more than just a spectacle - it is, as oft described, "The People's House". Not just because we built it, own it, and protect it, but because we work here, perform here, visit here.
And now we can finally see it all ... or at least, another lucky 30 people can during the remaining three tours, which will go on sale shortly. Thankfully, even if you can't get a spot, there are plenty of events happening over the next few months in the lead-up to the official birthday in October, celebrating a true Australian icon that's looking pretty good for 50.
You can find details about the Hidden House Tour on the Sydney Opera House website. For more of Michael's stories, visit Travel Australia Today.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
