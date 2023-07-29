Behind the curtain: Sydney Opera House as you've never seen it before

It's both fair and fascinating that this behind-the-scenes tour focuses on the people who keep everything running smoothly, seeing as normally audiences are focused just on the performers (jokingly referred to as "warm props" by our other guide, Bruce). And they really do seem to know everything. Suzanne demonstrates how a stage manager watches the monitors and keeps everyone on track, Warren's tales of what it takes to change sets for two different operas in a day are terrifying, while Matt leads us up seemingly endless stairs to the very top and back of the Concert Hall to a small room where we blast the spotlights and follow an imaginary soprano around the stage.