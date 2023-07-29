The Canberra Times

Behind the curtain: Sydney Opera House as you've never seen it before

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
July 30 2023 - 5:00am
The Hidden House Tour on the stage of the Concert Hall. Picture by Michael Turtle
From all the way up here, the stage stretches out far beneath me, the rows of purple seats climbing up beyond. I have never seen the grandiose Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House like this before - in fact, only a handful of people ever have. This elevated platform, with its stack of keyboards just beneath my fingers, is normally reserved solely for the Concert Hall's organ player... and now, for the visitors on this very special tour.

Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

