Ex-Rebels John Wright sentenced to community order for drug trafficking

By Tim Piccione
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:25am, first published 5:30am
John Wright leaves court on Wednesday after his sentence hearing. Picture by Tim Piccione
A former bikie boss has been told to "take the opportunity you've been given" after escaping time behind bars for drug trafficking charges.

