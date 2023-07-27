Ticket sales for the FIFA Women's World Cup cracked 1.5 million on Monday, putting the 2023 tournament on track to be the best attended in its history.
Unprecedented support is being hurled behind women's football in Australia and New Zealand during the world-class event, but what will be the flow-on effects at a domestic level?
Long-serving Newcastle Jets player and last season's captain Cassidy Davis hopes it equates to "bums on seats" for A-League Women (ALW).
An Australian record crowd for a women's football match of 75,784 turned out at Stadium Australia as the Matildas opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Republic of Ireland on July 20.
Davis was in the packed stands, and the occasion was spine-tingling for someone who has played 10 national league campaigns.
In her time in the competition, regular-season crowds around the country have rarely broken more than 1000 for stand-alone women's games.
"The vibe was unreal, walking into the stadium and seeing so many people for a women's game was probably something I'll never forget," Davis said of the Matildas' first match.
"And, even just sitting in the stands and looking how packed it was, seeing those girls walk out, all of those moments were really special for the country and for women's sport.
"So many people missed out on tickets as well, so it shows you probably could've packed two or three stadiums full if you could."
The ALW expands to a full home-and-away, 22-round competition this year with the addition of Central Coast Mariners.
The World Cup concludes with an August 20 final and Davis hopes the women's game will be on everyone's minds still when round one arrives on the weekend of October 13-15.
"I think football from this World Cup is going to keep growing and recognition of women playing football is also going to grow and people are going to want to come to games," she said.
"But we still need so much more support at that A-League level than what we get. We just need bums on seats. We need people to come to our games, show that support.
"Then that filters down to sponsorship. That filters down to more money into the teams. That filters down to better facilities, better pay, and that's only going to help grow the game."
While the ALW commitment grows for players in 2023-24, the minimum salary for a 35-week season that includes pre-season and finals will be a paltry $25,000.
Davis, who is expected to be on board for the Jets again, works two other jobs - she is a community liaison officer for the club as well as a teacher's aide - and is also in the final stages of a teaching degree.
The 28-year-old currently trains two mornings a week with the Jets Academy boys program, two nights a week with New Lambton in NPLW Northern NSW, plus has gym sessions to fit in.
"It's pretty tough," Davis, the A-League's ironwoman with a record 129 consecutive appearances since making her debut in 2013, conceded.
"It's just little things, like that you can't actually always get the treatment you need. Some A-League teams train in the morning, so for those players who are training at 6am, they've then got to rush off to work.
"If they get injured, how are they meant to get treated when they've got to go off to work.
"It could be so much better. If you weren't working, your actual quality would get better. You wouldn't be as tired and you'd be able to prepare better, eat better, recover better. It would definitely be a better product."
The Jets announced the re-signings of home-grown talents Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch on Wednesday as the first confirmed players in coach Gary van Egmond's 2023-24 squad.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.