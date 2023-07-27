The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Daniel Monie found not guilty in ACT Supreme Court of Grindr date rape

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 27 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Monie, who was found not guilty, leaves court on Wednesday. Picture by Blake Foden
Daniel Monie, who was found not guilty, leaves court on Wednesday. Picture by Blake Foden

A jury needed less than two hours to find a man accused of a dating app rape not guilty of his charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.