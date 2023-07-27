UNSW academic Allison Carter gets me to settle down a little. Yes, she says, education around consent and respectful relationships needs to start early but it also needs to be ongoing. Early topics might not be focused on sex but respect for boundaries, just as Silke Meyer suggests. While she's sympathetic to my despair about the state of respect in this country, she tells me a story which gives me hope. Carter is in the park with her toddler and observes a mother with two kids, maybe 10 and 12. One is pushing his sister on a swing, much higher and harder than she likes. The one being swung says "no, stop", but the sibling proceeds to do what siblings do. Then the mother says, "you heard your sister". And he stops.

