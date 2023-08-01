With chocolate prices set to rise, I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest the $6.90 double chocolate soft serve ice cream at Godiva is the best value indulgence you'll find.
The new store in the Canberra Centre is the sixth Australian site for the luxury Belgian chocolate brand, where it's wall-to-wall chocolate, indulgent hot chocolate "Chocolixir" and soft serve in six different flavours.
Watching the ice cream twirl out of the machine is a treat in itself. The waffle cones are crisp, dipped in chocolate, the creation topped with chocolate sauce and topped with a little square of tempered chocolate bearing the Godiva brand.
The ice cream itself is soft and dense at the same time, if that makes sense, not like some other cheap soft serve options.
But $6.90 for this beauty is pretty good value.
Michael Giffon, Ambassador of Belgium, was on hand for the official opening, proud of his country's gourmet heritage, with beer and chocolate high on the list.
"Belgium has a proud history of chocolate, we enjoy a good quality of life," he said.
"It's great to see a touch of that here in Canberra now with the opening of this store."
The presence of chocolate in Belgium began in the 16th century. Godiva was founded in 1926 and in 1968 became the official chocolatiers to the Royal Court. The first Australian store opened in Melbourne in 2017.
National retail manager Haley Koo is a former Canberran and she always knew Canberra was the perfect spot for the next store.
"People in Canberra love food, love chocolate, and are always open to try new things," she said.
"The weather now is perfect for the Chocolixir, our signature hot chocolate, too."
She's a big fan of the chocolate-coated pretzels.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.