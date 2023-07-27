The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Andrew Barr's V8 Supercars bid rejection raises questions

By The Canberra Times
July 28 2023 - 5:30am
Andrew Barr appears to have a "whim of iron". Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Andrew Barr appears to have a "whim of iron". Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Chief Minister's decision to shelve a proposal for Canberra to host a V8 Supercars round because it "doesn't stack up" will raise eyebrows.

