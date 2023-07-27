The Chief Minister's decision to shelve a proposal for Canberra to host a V8 Supercars round because it "doesn't stack up" will raise eyebrows.
That's because a lot of other things this government does don't "stack up" either.
It has consistently refused to provide a properly costed business case for the extension of light rail to Woden. This, despite many in the community saying there are much more cost friendly options - such as upgraded bus services - that wouldn't require the billions being spent on the tram.
Then there is the controversial CIT training debacle, which is to be the subject of litigation. And, of course, who could forget the $76 million wasted on the botched overhaul of HR for the ACT public service on Chris Steel's watch.
And why is it that the per capita costs of providing education and health services in Canberra are amongst the highest in the country?
Then there is the Alexander Maconochie Centre, regarded by many as "not fit for purpose", despite costing way more per inmate than NSW spends. Money management and project delivery aren't this government's strong suit right now.
Mr Barr's comments regarding the V8 Supercars echo what the government said during the "on again, off again" proposal to have an international team train in the ACT during the Women's World Cup - the centre of so much attention at the moment.
After pulling out of the process to host a game locally in 2019 - citing exorbitant costs - the government wanted to at least be a training base for a team, until it learnt it would have to chip in up to $100,000 for travel for every game.
Mr Barr, who also doubles as the ACT Treasurer, decided that was just too much. As a result the nation's capital has no direct involvement with one of the largest and most important sporting events ever held in this country.
While Mr Barr might well be right when he says a V8 Supercars round is not necessarily the major event the territory needs or can afford at this juncture, even he must concede Canberra is far from being an Australian "events capital".
Homegrown events such as Floriade, the Multicultural Festival and the Balloon Spectacular don't come close to capturing national attention despite being loved by the locals.
The closest thing we have to a national event is "Summernats", a creation of private enterprise. Even Tamworth's Country Music Festival and the quirky celebration of Elvis that takes place in Parkes each year get more national media exposure than much of what happens in Canberra.
That shouldn't come as a great surprise given the way the ACT government has dragged its feet on much needed major event infrastructure for decades.
We are still waiting for a state-of-the-art convention centre which, given our concentration of defence interests, the public service, technology companies, and peak bodies representing a wide range of industry groups, would be well utilised. We are also still waiting for a world class sports stadium that would host not just football but also other sporting events.
There is an argument that the money which has been demonstrably wasted by the ACT government over the past decade would have gone a long way to building the infrastructure needed for events that would put us on the map.
Perhaps it's time for an independent audit of what ACT government projects actually do - or don't - "stack up".
As it stands much seems to depend on the whim of the Chief Minister. That needs to change.
