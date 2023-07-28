The ACT government has planned to host an expo to promote small businesses in the capital within the year as part of a new strategy to boost the sector.
There will also be a range of resources developed to provide training and support to small businesses and research will be commissioned to understand business survival rates.
Business Minister Tara Cheyne has unveiled a new three-year strategy for small businesses, which she said would help "support a dynamic and thriving small business community now and into the future".
The strategy said the government had received feedback that businesses wanted a "more streamlined experience when dealing with government" and a "reduction in regulatory burden".
"Particularly when layers of regulation can make it difficult to start and operate," the strategy said.
One of the main parts of the strategy is to improve business experiences dealing with the government. Procurement reform will be a key part of this, the strategy has said.
There will be enhancements to the government's procurement portal and the strategy said a review of procurement legislation and policies would ensure processes are easier to understand.
"Local businesses want opportunities to supply to government and want the procurement processes to be open and transparent," the strategy said.
The government will also focus on showcasing and promoting local small businesses and will pilot a small business expo at some point during the 2023-24 financial year.
"We have heard from businesses that they want the ACT government to demonstrate its support by showcasing and celebrating small businesses, especially in order to access small markets," the strategy said.
More training resources such as webinars and workshops will be held by the government to support businesses.
The government will also commission research to understand the survival rate of businesses in Canberra. The ACT has had the lowest business survival rates over recent years, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has shown.
The government will also investigate barriers to more women, LGBTIQ+, young people, people with a disability and culturally and linguistically diverse people becoming business owners. There will also be social enterprise grants to support start-ups.
Ms Cheyne said the strategy, which includes more than 50 actions, are designed to respond to the needs of business in Canberra.
"Small businesses are an integral part of our community and our economy, and the ACT government recognises and values them as partners in our city's economic future," she said.
"The ACT Small Business Strategy sets out the government's priorities to support a dynamic and thriving small business community now and into the future."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
