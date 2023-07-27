The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/World Cup List

Snapshot of Matildas' costly 3-2 WWC loss to Nigeria

By Murray Wenzel
Updated July 27 2023 - 10:43pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Matildas have slumped to a shock 3-2 Women's World Cup defeat to Nigeria in Brisbane. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
The Matildas have slumped to a shock 3-2 Women's World Cup defeat to Nigeria in Brisbane. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

SNAPSHOT OF AUSTRALIA'S WORLD CUP GAME AGAINST NIGERIA

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.