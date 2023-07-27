Snapshot of Matildas' costly 3-2 WWC loss to Nigeria

SNAPSHOT OF AUSTRALIA'S WORLD CUP GAME AGAINST NIGERIA
* Result: Australia 2 lost to Nigeria 3 in front of 49,156 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
* Key moment: Alana Kennedy's heavy touch caught goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold out of position, Nigeria's Asisat Oshoaloa gifted a demoralising third goal for the Matildas.
* Player of the match: Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie kept her nerve in the face of constant raids, making two incredible late saves to help them hang on.
* Stat that matters: Australia had 28 shots to Nigeria's 11.
* Quote: "It is the moments ... if it was 1-0 (at halftime) wouldn't the game have changed completely," Chloe Logarzo on Optus Sport.
* What's next: The Matildas must take points off Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne on Monday or face a humbling group stage exit in their home World Cup.
Australian Associated Press
