NSW police are looking for three men - Marcus Jessop, Matthew Anoleck and John Singh - who they say are absconding on outstanding warrants.
John Singh, 38, is about 180cm tall and described as having a solid build and brown hair.
Matthew Anoleck, 40, is about about 185cm tall and described as having a medium build with brown hair.
Marcus Jessop, 26, is about 185cm tall, and described as having a thin build with blonde hair.
Police said all three men were known to frequent Queanbeyan areas. Community members have been asked not to approach them.
People who may know the whereabouts of the men are requested to contact Queanbeyan Police on 62980599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police called for public assistance on Thursday evening and wanted to remind people not to report crime on NSW Police social media pages.
