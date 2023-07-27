The Canberra Times
Queanbeyan police seek public assistance to find John Singh, Matthew Anoleck and Marcus Jessop

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 28 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
Marcus Jessop, Matthew Anoleck and John Singh (left to right). Picture via Monaro Police District
NSW police are looking for three men - Marcus Jessop, Matthew Anoleck and John Singh - who they say are absconding on outstanding warrants.

